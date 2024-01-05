Coquettecore is easily one of the biggest trends to come out of TikTok. For months, in-the-know fashion girlies have been beribboning everything imaginable — from hair, nails, and various body parts to wine glasses and even food. Julia Fox, however, isn’t your typical style savant.

Fashion’s favorite rebel took the trend one step further, popping a bow on something much more daring: her bra.

Julia’s Beribboned Brassiere

The Uncut Gems star was spotted in Miami on Wednesday night, showing off her own interpretation of the bow trend. The provocateur wore a micro bra in lieu of an actual top and, to add spice to an already revealing piece, the garment completely see-through.

Fox’s only form of coverage was two pink satin bows — a signature motif of the coquette trend — affixed to each lace-covered breast. The long ribbons fell past her hips, which were cloaked in even more lace.

The lower half of her ensemble was equally daring and saccharine. Instead of pants, the Down the Drain author wore the Victorian-era equivalent of the exposed undies trend: ruffled bloomers. Her undergarment of choice had all the hyper-feminine trimmings of the TikTok-famous aesthetic, including frilly ruffles and a lace trim.

DAME / BACKGRID

Her Accessories Are Works Of Art

Fox took the coquette theme up a notch with her choice of accessories. She clutched an embellished bag in the shape of an egg, meanwhile, on her feet, she wore bedazzled ballerina flats with chunky lug soles.

It’s not a coincidence that both her platform shoes and pearlescent bag were designed by Simone Rocha, one of the biggest advocates of bow-forward trend. Both are still available to shop — the bag will set you back $900, while the shoes cost $1,169.

Fox further merchandised her all-white number with lace gloves and pearl shoulder dusters, also equipped with massive decorative ribbons (naturally).

Simply put: the look was iconic.