Few styles are as versatile as the beloved shag haircut. Keep the trendy look cool and messy with curtain bangs and your jeans and T-shirt ‘fit, or go sleek with tons of volume at your next holiday party. If you’d prefer to rock the style without sacrificing length, you can do that too, since there are plenty of long shag haircuts you could try.

Marc Mena, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Mindy Kaling and Victoria Beckham, says that no matter the version of shag you go with, there’s one thing that should remain constant. “The key is lots of heavy layers, making it full around the crown and face frame,” he tells Bustle. He particularly loves a curly, textured shag, but you can wear it straight, wavy, or bouncy — that’s the beauty of a shag. You could also opt for the modern shag mullet — a choppy hybrid that pairs the two on-trend styles in one.

The allure behind the shag is simple, according to Mena: It’s “modern and sassy,” and wearing it is easy and effortless. A head shake and a few finger fluffs, and you’re ready to take on the day. Whether you’re looking for one that’s weightless, curly, or long and luscious, let these long shag haircuts inspire your next salon visit.

1 ’70s Cool Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff The 1970s are when the shag truly reigned supreme. But, as Mena says, retro is in right now — so it’s prime time to bring this version of the cut back. And you can wear a ’70s-style shag with any hair length. Just have your stylist go heavy on the choppy layers. Top the look with face-framing curtain bangs for even more of a groovy ‘do.

2 Curly & Textured Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Curly and textured hair can easily wear a shag haircut. “This is my favorite of the shags,” says Mena. “It’s taking curls and texture to new heights — literally.” Think: lots of layers, volume, and curls. Apply a curl-defining product for full definition.

3 Wavy With Highlights Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Strategically placed highlights add even more depth to a shaggy cut. But Mena wants to not overdo it. Instead, he recommends subtle contrasts with your color for a modernized style. “Think just face frame [with your highlights],” he says. Wear your shag with flowy beach waves for laissez-faire volume by spritzing a sea salt spray onto your strands.

4 Long Shag With Bangs Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Bangs are what make the shag modern,” Mena insists. Go with baby bangs, curtain fringe, or a long and tousled variety for an effortlessly chic take on the long shag. Allow it to air dry for natural volume or apply a texturizing product for more oomph while your strands are still slightly damp.