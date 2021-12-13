Few styles are as versatile as the beloved shag haircut. Keep the trendy look cool and messy with curtain bangs and your jeans and T-shirt ‘fit, or go sleek with tons of volume at your next holiday party. If you’d prefer to rock the style without sacrificing length, you can do that too, since there are plenty of long shag haircuts you could try.
Marc Mena, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Mindy Kaling and Victoria Beckham, says that no matter the version of shag you go with, there’s one thing that should remain constant. “The key is lots of heavy layers, making it full around the crown and face frame,” he tells Bustle. He particularly loves a curly, textured shag, but you can wear it straight, wavy, or bouncy — that’s the beauty of a shag. You could also opt for the modern shag mullet — a choppy hybrid that pairs the two on-trend styles in one.
The allure behind the shag is simple, according to Mena: It’s “modern and sassy,” and wearing it is easy and effortless. A head shake and a few finger fluffs, and you’re ready to take on the day. Whether you’re looking for one that’s weightless, curly, or long and luscious, let these long shag haircuts inspire your next salon visit.