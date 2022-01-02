Lounge Bras Are All The Rage — Here Are The 20 Best Under $25 You Can Wear With Anything

The modern bra has been around since the early 1900s, and while once stiff and uncomfortable, it has since evolved into a version that’s way comfier. And with lounge bras taking social media by storm, it’s time for you to get out of that constricting underwire and into something a little more soft and stretchy. To make things easy, Amazon has tons of affordable, chic lounge bras that you can wear with just about anything.

Made from lightweight, stretchy materials like cotton, modal, and spandex, the best lounge bras offer lightweight coverage underneath T-shirts and tanks — or, they can even be worn on their own. Some of them even have eye-catching details, like this satin bralette with an elegant lace trim, or a ribbed bralette with a mesh floral detail in back. You’ll also find a few options that are suited for light workouts, like yoga and pilates, as well as longline bra tops that offers partial torso coverage, so you don’t have to layer up unless you feel like it.

Whether you’re looking for a lacy number that can peek out from underneath your blouse or a discreet wire-free option that’s invisible under clothes, I’ve got you covered. These super soft bralettes might just have you breaking up with your underwire for good.

1 The Organic Cotton Bralette That’s Eco-Friendly Felina Organic Cotton Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Constructed from organic, eco-friendly cotton, this ultra-soft, pullover bralette is good for your body and the earth. Felina uses plant-based dyes to color their bralettes, which means the fabric is gentle on extra-sensitive skin. A smooth scoop neckline and thick straps provide ample chest support, and the addition of spandex adds a good deal of stretchiness for all-day comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Wire-Free Bralette Made From Breathable Cotton Fruit of the Loom Wire-Free Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made out of a lightweight, breathable cotton-spandex blend, this unlined bralette has the feel of your comfiest T-shirt. The elastic under-chest band, adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure create a secure fit, so you’ll still feel supported without any stiff underwire, and the two-ply cups offer a little extra coverage. Sizing is super easy as well — just go with your regular bra size. Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

3 A Seamless V-Neck Bra With Knit-In Support Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a seamless bra that still offers solid chest support, you should check out this one. Made from nylon and spandex, the pull-on bra has knit-in support — no underwire necessary — and the fabric wicks away moisture from your skin as you sweat, so you’ll feel dry and comfortable all day long. Available sizes: X-Large— 6X-Large

4 A Value Pack Of Cami-Style Bralettes Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Offering the same lightweight coverage of a camisole, these spaghetti strap bralettes from Fruit of the Loom are perfect for lounging around the house. You get three in a pack, which is an amazing deal, and the cotton fabric has a hint of spandex to it, making the bralette super easy to pull on and off. Wear it underneath a tee, or simply by itself. Available sizes: 32 — 44

5 This Simple Pull-On Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Featuring the iconic Calvin Klein logo on the elastic under-chest band, this simple bralette is made from a lightweight cotton-elastane fabric. With a tank-like fit, the pull-on piece is easy to throw on underneath a T-shirt or hoodie. It comes in several different colors and patterns, so you can even stock up on a couple different designs. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 This Buttery Soft Cotton Bra That Creates Smooth Lines Fruit of the Loom Beyond Soft Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wire-free and ultra-soft, this cotton-spandex bra will become an instant favorite. An inner sling along the cups provides extra support to your chest area, while the thick shoulder straps and hook-and-eye closure keep the bra firmly in place. Extra fabric along the sides create a smooth silhouette that won’t be visible underneath T-shirts or sweaters. Available sizes: 38C — 46DD

7 The Flexible Sports Bra That’s Perfect For Light Workouts CRZ YOGA Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ideal for lighter workouts like yoga, pilates, and walking — or even just lounging around the house — this lightweight sports bra supports your chest without feeling too tight. The thin spaghetti straps and minimalist Y-back design keep this bra from feeling bulky, while an elastic under-chest band gives you a secure fit. Plus, there are removable cups for customizable coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Sports Bra That Also Functions As A Camisole HHUQ Tank Top Bra Amazon $7 See On Amazon The longline design of this sports bra gives it the appearance of a camisole top, allowing you to wear it completely on its own. Made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, the bra is great for yoga, hiking, strength training, and lounging at home. At such an affordable price, you can stock up on a few different colors, including white, navy blue, and olive green. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Racerback Bralette Made Of Delicate Lace fleur't with me Racerback Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pullover bralette is made of soft lace, with a rayon lining that offers lightweight coverage without sacrificing its flirty style. The racerback design looks stunning under loose-fitting tees and tanks, and it’s available in three classic shades — white, black, and baby pink. With a plunging V-neckline, this bralette also looks great on its own as a top. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

10 The Basic Triangle Bralette With Convertible Straps Hanes Comfy Support Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hanes’ nylon-polyester bralette has an added touch of spandex for four-way stretch, so it moves when you do. The two-ply triangle cups are unpadded, giving you light coverage that’s ideal for T-shirts and tank tops. There’s a hook-and-eye closure in the back, as well as adjustable spaghetti straps that can be converted into a criss-cross design for a more secure fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Slightly Structured Lace Bralette With Elegant Floral Options Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon The longline frame of this bralette is covered in a gorgeous lace that’s available in several shades and elegant floral prints. Foam cups add just the right amount of structure, without the constricting feel of an underwire. You can adjust the straps into regular, criss-cross, or halter designs, making this bralette a great choice to wear underneath a variety of tops and blouses. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

12 A Smooth Satin Bralette With A Lacy Trim SilRiver Satin Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon This soft satin triangle bralette is trimmed in intricate lace, giving it a strikingly elegant look. The lightly lined garment comes with removable pads, so you can control how much coverage you want. A hook-and-eye closure and adjustable spaghetti straps help you achieve the perfect fit. Choose from classic black, white, or champagne colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Unique Crocheted Bralette That Comes In Tons Of Colors TheMogan Cross-Strap Lace Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon Once you see how easy it is to style this crocheted lace bralette, you’ll want one in every color. It has a stunning floral lace overlay, a scalloped front hem, and a smocked back, with double spaghetti straps that cross in the back. Available in neutrals like camel and ivory as well as eye-catching shades like mint green, lavender, and magenta, this bralette looks great on its own as a top with jeans. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Gorgeous Lace Bralette With Extra-Wide Straps Smart & Sexy Lace Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon With extra-wide camisole straps and a thick under-chest band, this gorgeous lace bralette offers the perfect amount of coverage. The pull-on garment features removable pads that allow you to control the amount of support you get. A plunging neckline and back make this bralette ideal for wearing underneath V-neck tops and tanks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Set of 3 Bandeaus Made From Floral Lace Boao Floral Lace Bandeaus (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These lacy bandeaus are lined in the front and sheer in the back, so you can wear them underneath tank tops, V-necks, and strapless shirts with ease. In warmer weather, you can even sport one on its own as a fun top with shorts or a skirt. Each bandeau is strapless, but there are included loops on the front and back for attaching your own straps, if desired. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 This 6-Pack Of Lacy Bralettes With Removable Straps Duufin Bralettes with Removable Straps (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You get six different-colored lace bralettes in this pack, so you can switch up your look nearly every day of the week. Each bralette has a soft modal lining that offers moderate coverage, with a sheer lace under-chest band that wraps all the way around your body. The double spaghetti straps look great underneath any top, and a pair of removable cups allow you to control how much coverage you get. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 The Stretchy Ribbed Bralette With A Floral Back Detail Generic Mesh Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll want to flaunt the mesh back of this bralette, thanks to the ornately embroidered flower design. The chest is made out of a lightweight, ribbed nylon-spandex material, with adjustable spaghetti straps. This pullover bralette has no extra padding, offering lightweight coverage that works underneath a low-cut top or on its own as a camisole. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 This Trio Of Sports Bras With Removable Padding Cabales Seamless Sports Bras (Set of 3) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a three-pack of nylon-spandex sports bras that offer moderate chest support without any seams, wires, or hooks. The pull-on bras have extra-wide straps and a thick elastic under-chest band that keeps everything supported. Removable pads allow you to adjust the amount of coverage, depending on the activity — whether that’s walking, dancing, doing yoga, or sleeping. Available sizes: Small — 7X-Large

