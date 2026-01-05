While the fashion cadre loves a good solo style moment, nothing gets sent to group chats faster than a coordinated couple outing.

From red carpets to papped date nights, matching outfits have long been a power move — part proof of romance and part branding. Think: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet chicly shutting down breakup rumors on the red carpet in bold Marty Supreme-orange looks. (The moment was so iconic that it was already recreated weeks later by Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.)

The same goes for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who low-key proved just how compatible they are by wearing different yet coordinating Ralph Lauren looks in their engagement pics, furthering their soulmate lore.

Although couples that slay together, unfortunately, don’t always stay together, best believe their ’fits live on in fashion’s hall of fame, forever referenced and remembered. (Looking at you, Britney and Justin.) As we look to the year ahead, rife with possibilities of new pairings and new coordinated style attempts, here’s a trip down memory lane of the most iconic couple outfits that made fashion history, from the ’90s to today.

1997: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Various Reddit threads have discussed how Brad Pitt tends to resemble whomever he’s dating, and that’s never been truer than when he was with Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s. Case in point: their matching all-black outfits to Pitt’s Devil's Own premiere in New York. Even their blond, side-swept bobs were nearly identical.

1999: Victoria & David Beckham Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, always had an affinity for leather ensembles. In 1999, a month before tying the knot, athlete David Beckham embraced his impending Mr. Posh Spice tag by wearing the VB-approved material to the Versace Club Gala in London. Behold, their matching all-leather ’fits: a motorcycle jacket, pants, and booties.

2001: Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were reigning pop royalty in the early aughts. Though their relationship fizzled out after three years, the matching Canadian tuxedos they wore to the 2001 American Music Awards live on.

2004: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These days, Beyoncé dresses according to her musical “era” or “act,” including embracing silver space-alien vibes for Renaissance and Western-inspired ’fits for Cowboy Carter. Jay-Z, meanwhile, has been consistently rocking his usual: streetwear. Back in the early aughts, however, they were more inclined to dress alike. At the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Bey strutted down the red carpet in a gilded shorts set, while Jay coordinated with her look via his accessories.

2019: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tend to coordinate their red-carpet moments, no outing of theirs was as jaw-droppingly chic as their romp at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Both popped against the red floor in all-white ensembles, including Chopra’s voluminous ball gown and Jonas’ sleek dapper suit.

2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a prime example of a couple who have influenced each other’s styles. The reality TV star’s aesthetic went from glam and bodycon-centric to punk after getting together with the Blink-182 drummer. One of their more viral coordinated moments was in 2022, when Barker wore an open vest that revealed his tattoos, jeans that hung lower than his boxers’ waistband, a studded belt, and a spiky choker necklace. Kardashian mimicked the undies-baring vibe with a bra-flaunting catsuit (the lace resembling Barker’s inked look), a leather coat, and a similarly angular choker. The cherry on top was their matching sunglasses.

2022: Julia Fox & Kanye West Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Before Julia Fox became the style icon she is, she first made waves on the fashion scene when she pulled up to Paris Fashion Week with her then-beau Kanye West in matching denim-on-denim looks. The Canadian tuxedo never looked so good.

2023: Hailey & Justin Bieber Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey and Justin Bieber notoriously never match. In fact, they often look like they’re headed to different events; the Rhode founder is typically polished, while her husband is the epitome of chill. Stars aligned, however, during Moncler’s Art of Genius event in London in 2023. The Biebers found the perfect balance of cozy and chic, and both wore similar puffer pieces — Justin’s was a metallic blue jacket, while Hailey’s was a cropped white vest.

2024: Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos Gotham/Getty Images After lassoing a cowboy (Adan Banuelos), supermodel Bella Hadid embraced the rodeo life and its aesthetic. Her wardrobe — once filled with Y2K classics and cheugy faves — has now been infiltrated by Western-inspired items. Peep her chunky buckle belts, turquoise jewelry, and cowboy hats, among others.

2024: Zendaya & Tom Holland JosiahW/BACKGRID Tom Holland and Zendaya’s matching burgundy looks for a New York date night in 2024 were a masterclass in subtle coordination and effort. We love to see it.

2025: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna stole the show at the 2025 Met Gala when she debuted her baby bump under a full Marc Jacobs look. Total boss move. That, however, didn’t take away from the fact that she and her man, A$AP Rocky, who was co-chair of the event, slayed the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, wearing contemporary takes on traditional suiting.

2025: Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another couple that stunned at the 2025 Met Gala? Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who both rocked maximalist bedazzled neckpieces. The “Houdini” songstress paired her feathery maximalist LBD with layers of diamonds, while the Eternity actor zhuzhed up a classic suit with a crystal-clad necktie.

2025: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Instagram/taylorswift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have subtly influenced each other’s styles, especially for date night. (Kelce’s love for logomania, for example, has made its way into Swift’s wardrobe.) Their cutest and subtlest matchy-matchy moment was during The Proposal. The “Cruel Summer” songstress wore a breezy, striped black-and-white dress, which instantly sold out, and the Kansas City Chiefs athlete rocked a black polo shirt with white shorts. Apart from the low-key color match, both looks were from the same designer, Ralph Lauren, proving they have similar tastes. Too cute.