Like most of the fashion industry (Celine, Chloé, and Dior included), Elsa Hosk is obsessed with butter yellow. Apart from the color getting top billing in her everyday ‘fits, the supermodel has been incorporating the sunny hue into her ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio, releasing drops that prominently feature the shade. One such collection is her Wardrobe Reset drop.

Although it launched in February, a CEO never stops hustling (in fashion-speak, that means giving endless style inspo). So, when the supermodel shared her latest ensemble on Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, she gave her followers a whole new perspective on styling butter yellow for spring.

Elsa’s Bow-Clad Coat

In Hosk’s latest photo dump, she wore a voluminous A-line coat in the creamy shade that hit just below her knees, inspired by Paris in the 1920s. Available to shop for $459, the outerwear featured elasticized cuffs and a statement-making neck bow accent. (If you thought coquettecore interest had dipped, this giant ribbon is proof it hasn’t.)

Ever the elegant dresser, she chose one of the most sophisticated accessories of all time: gloves. Those were crafted in the same pastel shade, for a sleek, monochromatic moment.

Her Unexpected Color Pairing

While butter yellow has enjoyed longevity, trending for nearly two years, styling it is still a challenge. Since it’s such a light but standout color, style stars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Hilary Duff have been pairing it with neutrals (blacks, browns, whites, and tans). Even Julia Fox, who put an avant-garde twist on the trend earlier this month, kept her palette muted.

Hosk, however, discovered a whole new color combo possibility that felt incredibly fresh: butter yellow and a bright cherry red. Need convincing? Just look at how her pumps — with their exaggerated Minnie Mouse-esque shape — injected a whole new energy into the look. It’s an unexpected choice of color, but it clearly works.

Time To Get Red Add-Ons

If the color combo is too loud for you, style it the way Hosk did. She kept the majority of her look in a more muted hue and merely added small crimson accents, such as a pair of shoes. A red bag, cap, or even statement earrings would also do the trick. The options are endless.