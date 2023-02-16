Celebs and style mavens alike brought their A-game to New York Fashion Week this season, serving up ensembles so inspiring, they could easily rival those on the runways.

If this season’s street style is any indication, long gone are the days of muted colors and lazy, work from home dressing. The fashion elite took to the NYC streets proudly wearing daring trends — accessories, color stories, and beyond — that didn’t hold back.

Some NYFW attendees opted for a frilly romp, channeling SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw with every iteration of ‘00s rosettes. Vibrant spring hues also held the spotlight this season, with zesty kumquat orange (another 2023 favorite) being a clear choice of the fashion elite.

Perhaps the spiciest of all trends, though, is the exposed thong — a noted fashion week street style favorite from seasons past that continued undeterred. Popular on both the catwalks and cross walks, statement undies saw fans like Julia Fox and Kelsey Ballerini. Overall, these trends were giving major main character energy — and that’s an undeniable fact.

Ahead, I’m recapping the five most buzz-worthy trends that dominated the streets of New York. Take it from these style savants: the future of fashion is looking good.

Retro Rosettes

Retro rosettes — AKA Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite trend — are back in a big way (much like Carrie and Aidan’s ‘will they, won’t they’ relationship on And Just Like That...). At NYFW, attendees showed a variety of ways to wear the trendy blooms — from a single (massive) statement flower on a shoulder to subtler, more delicate options at the neck and waist.

Luxe Fringe

More than a few stepped out in fringe this season. While this design detail feels timeless, the breezy look got a glam update with luxe materials, shiny sheens, and playful proportions.

Exposed Thongs

The polarizing Y2K trend — which was revived by the likes of Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber — is still going strong on New York runways and streets. The look’s latest devotee is Julia Fox, who wore stringy intimates several ways this season, including peeking out of her skirt and under a naked dress. Kelsey Ballerini and Alexa Chung also took part.

Kumquat Orange

It’s official: this season’s color du jour is kumquat orange. Style savants traipsed through the city streets in the citrus-y hue, wearing it both as head-to-toe colorway and as a pop of shocking color. Regardless of styling, it’s a bold and refreshing choice.

Kitschy Bags

Take it from NYFW style stars: twee bags are it. Whether animal-inspired like Lil Nas X’s Daschund Thom Browne bag, produce-inspired (apples, anyone?), or heart-shaped, fashion mavens upped the kitsch factor with wildly whimsical accessories.