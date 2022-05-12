Stranger Things stans and beauty lovers of the world can rejoice: M.A.C. Cosmetics is launching a makeup collection inspired by the cult-popular show, famously starring actor and Gen Z icon in her own right, Millie Bobby Brown.

Set to land in all M.A.C. and Ulta stores (as well as online) this month, the 12-piece collection features a combo of subtly sweet and intensely statement-making hues — a contrast that’s inspired by the colorful halls of the show’s Hawkins High School as well as the dark and eerie Upside Down world that haunts the series’ characters each season (IYKYK). With two 8-pan eyeshadow palettes, two powder blushes, six lip glosses (or, as M.A.C. aptly calls them, Lipglasses), and two fluffy brushes for both the eyes and face, you basically get all the tools you’ll need to channel your inner Eleven. And all of the products are housed entirely in limited edition packaging — half looks like school supplies you’d bring to Hawkins High, and the other half is more representative of the show’s more spooky red and black vibes.

As the Netflix hit show is set in the 1980s (and is all about coming of age in a small town), you can expect a few bright, high-impact shades (like a hot pink gloss and ocean turquoise shadow) — but overall, the collection is still surprisingly wearable, with quite a few colors one could wear every day (think smoky taupe and army green).

In other words: This collab is a collectible glam fans may want to pick up, whether or not they’ve binge-watched each thrill-filled episode yet.

MAC Cosmetics

For better or for worse, all things ’80s glam have been totally in this season (hello, high-cut bathing suits and eye-catching electric fuchsia fits on the red carpet), making this new M.A.C. launch all the more exciting. Be sure to ready your cart for the May 15 launch.