It’s difficult to distill what makes a modern-day it girl. It’s a certain je ne sais quoi, but it’s also an alchemy of other factors including a successful project, the ability to cultivate a social media community, and a chic fashion sense. Madelyn Cline ticks all those boxes, and then some.

Fittingly, the Outer Banks star graced the cover of Nylon’s 2024 It Girl Issue, an annual decree that proclaims which buzzy star in the realms of music, fashion, and Hollywood is poised for domination. And Cline’s first order of business as the It Girl cover star? A stylish shoot, of course.

Photographed by Ryan Saradjola, the Glass Onion actor chicly repped the year’s most revealing trends including not one, but two fashion-forward takes on corporate sleaze.

Madelyn’s NSFW Officewear

After much teasing, Nylon unveiled its chosen cover star on Monday, Sept. 30, and dubbed her “Gen Z’s unofficial Bombshell-In-Chief.” Naturally, her ’fits matched the moniker.

In one ensemble, styled by Tiffany Reid, BDG’s senior vice president of fashion, Cline rocked a brown-on-brown ensemble. Looking utterly fall-ready, she paired a thick chocolate brown blazer from Ferragamo that could easily be an office topper.

Leaning into the boardroom-ready motif, Cline even layered it with another workplace staple — a light blue button-up from Tommy Hilfiger. What wasn’t workplace-friendly was her styling. She left her blouse completely unbuttoned, revealing a no-bra situation underneath. It was NSFW in the best way.

While her torso was bare, her bottoms were entirely covered. She paired her blazer with brown leggings and slipped them into similarly hued pointed-toe pumps — both pieces from Ferragamo. The matching browns gave the illusion of a pantaboot.

She accessorized the look with one of Fall 2024’s biggest trends: eyeglasses. Her choice was a two-toned pair from Miu Miu.

She Also Exposed Her Undies

If her above look was bra-free, her second was bra-focused. Running with the corpcore theme, she donned a pantsuit that any stylish executive would cosign. From Tommy Hilfiger, she wore a black set that was rather understated save for its pop of gilded buttons — a luxe touch.

She expertly juxtaposed a polished look with a casual vibe when she left her jacket open and flaunted her undies: a white cotton bralette and matching high-waist panties, both with logo-clad garter bands.

She’s an it girl alright.