Throughout her career, Madelyn Cline has largely stuck to one signature hairstyle: lengthy, sun-drenched hair (both on and off screen).

And while it seems she’ll forever have that low-key beachy vibe about her, the Outer Banks star’s strands have recently gone through a major transformation — not only looking darker than her typical blonde color, but shorter than ever, too. Hello, end-of-summer energy.

Madelyn Cline’s “Beach Bob”

Just ahead of Labor Day weekend, Cline debuted a new ’do — and it happens to be yet another fresh take on the classic bob that all the girlies are obsessed with.

Marc Mena, the hair guru behind the look who frequently works with celebs like Ariana Greenblatt and Madelaine Petsch, chopped Cline’s locks into a long bob that reaches just below her collarbone. Styled with a whole lot of volume and sultry texture, the actor’s dark blonde haircut showcased long, tousled layers.

According to Mena’s caption, the stylist was inspired by the vibrant, beachfront city of Barcelona (which makes sense as the duo was actually in Spain at the time).

Although Cline is the most recent to chop off some inches, she isn’t the only star to do so.

Every Celebrity Has A Bob RN

ICYMI: Bobs of every single length are very much *in* RN, with a long list of A-listers going for a short chop. A while back, Sydney Sweeney cut her blonde hair into a short shag with a similar beach-bound vibe, to name one example. Gigi Hadid and Lily Collins have also adopted the chic cut, as has Hailee Steinfeld, who is very much known for her ultra-long brunette tresses. And truly, the list goes on and on.

As opposed to the beach bob, which is very laid-back and layered, the more clean-cut “power bobs” are all about sharp edges and minimal movement.

If you’re looking to join the short hair club, top stylists have told Bustle that blunt bobs, short shags, and cool girl lobs à la Madelyn are trending for fall 2024 — so consider this your sign to make that appointment.