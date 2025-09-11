Style

Margot Robbie’s Crop Top & Skirt Set Mixed Barbiecore & Quiet Luxury

Pretty in pink.

by Jake Viswanath
Margot Robbie during a photocall for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, at the Corinthia Hotel, London. P...
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is back on tour — a sartorial tour, that is. The actor cemented her status as a fashion icon while promoting her 2023 blockbuster Barbie around the world, donning dozens of intricate and well-crafted looks that honored the doll’s legacy, which inspired Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal to create a coffee table book that showcased her ensembles.

Now, she’s back in movie star mode and serving up more eye-popping press tour looks. On Sept. 10, Robbie stepped out for a photo-call in London to promote her new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, where she donned an elegant look that she could’ve pulled off for Barbie, but with some more spicy touches.

Margot’s Vintage Bra Top & Skirt

At the photo-call, Robbie turned out a Barbie-coded look, infused with muted quiet luxury-esque colors. She donned an archival Thierry Mugler ensemble from the designer’s Fall 1998 collection, featuring a ivory-pink bra top with pointed cones, garter straps, and metallic embellishments.

She paired her top with a high-waisted tan midi-skirt, featuring a wrap-around frame fastened with a single button, and a large leg slit. She casually draped a matching wool coat around her arms, adding another quiet luxury hallmark.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed her look with coordinating blush pointed-toe stilettos from Christian Louboutin, plus a pair of transparent oval sunglasses.

Margot’s Bustier Dress

At the Los Angeles photo-call a few weeks prior, Robbie walked the grass carpet (yes, really) with her co-star Colin Farrell, in an even spicier look. She donned a black bustier-style dress designed by Stella McCartney, featuring a scoop neckline and semi-sheer corset with visible ribbing, leading to a miniskirt with tulip-style exaggerated hips.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with black, strappy open-toe heels, embracing the naked shoes trend while also going minimalist with her accessories.

Margot’s Boxers & Bustier

Mukamal showed off another Los Angeles look he styled for Robbie on Instagram in late August, proving her love for corset-based looks. She donned a cropped black bustier from Vivienne Westwood, with shoelace straps tied into dainty bows and a velvet panel stitched to see-through mesh, showing off a peek of side midriff.

She paired her top with flowy oversized trousers, which were so loose that they showed Robbie’s high-waisted boxer shorts underneath, putting a new spin on the exposed undies trend.

She added tiny sunnies and black leather boots, proving that Robbie can perfectly balance both frilly and edgy aesthetics.

