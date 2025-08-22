Margot Robbie’s Take On The Exposed Underwear Trend Was Peak Cool Girl

It’s the dawn of a new era in fashion — and no, I’m not referring to the upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 fashion week season and the fresh trends that inevitably come with, or even the crop of newly appointed designers at famed luxury houses finally debuting their collections. I’m referring to the fact that Margot Robbie is finally back on a press tour, serving one look after another.

In 2023, Robbie cemented her fashion icon status when she turned the Barbie press tour into the Mattel doll’s fashion show. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, she referenced decades’ worth of fashion history and doll iconography. Then, after the film came out, she divested from her bubblegum pink wardrobe. Instead, she made spicy bustiers her new signature, particularly in deep, dark (read: non-Barbie) shades.

Understandably, she took a hiatus during her pregnancy in 2024. But now, 10 months after her son with husband Tom Ackerley was born, Robbie is back on the press circuit, this time promoting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, her romantic fantasy film alongside Colin Farrell. And you better believe she’s bringing her A-game.

Margot’s Sheer Bustier

On Thursday, Aug. 21, Robbie attended photo calls for the film in Los Angeles, wearing back-to-back bustiers. One was a black cropped number from Vivienne Westwood, which featured a luxe velvet panel down the center and see-through mesh on each side. To balance the spice, it included shoelace-like strings on each strap tied into dainty bows.

She Exposed Undies, Elegantly

As if her top wasn’t risqué enough, Robbie channeled Hollywood’s go-to exposed underwear trend, too. Instead of showing thong under a sheer look (the usual), hers was a delicate cocktail of cool and sophistication. Her boxer-cum-trouser bottoms gave the illusion of her pants being three sizes too big that it gaped over the front, fully exposing her built-in high-waist boxers underneath.

She completed the look with tiny sunglasses and square-toe leather shoes.

Another Bustier Slay

A day prior, Robbie also made waves in another bustier-style dress. Designed by Stella McCartney, the sleeveless jet-black micro mini featured a fitted torso with visible boning which unfurled into an exaggerated hip, evoking tulip skirt silhouettes of yore. She paired the look with ultra-strappy heels and nothing else, for a minimalist finish.

Instagram/andrewmukama

It’s Her Style M.O.

The avant-garde detail is part of Robbie’s style M.O. In November 2023, to attend the premiere of Saltburn, the actor wore a sheer strapless dress that looked like she left her skirt unbuttoned.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I wonder what optical illusion style she’ll rock next.