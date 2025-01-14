If Barbie, the famed Mattel icon, advocates for being whatever you want, her IRL alter ego, Margot Robbie, champions wearing whatever the hell you want, especially if that means dressing spicily.

Though she doesn’t get nearly enough credit for spearheading naked fashion, Robbie was one of the first to harken to scanty outfits, and chicly, too. Since 2014, the I, Tonya star has embraced controversial barely there ensembles. A whole decade before basically every Hollywood figure started putting the contents of their underwear drawers on display, Robbie already did so — at the Met Gala, no less.

Considering she flaunted her bra at fashion’s most prestigious and exclusive annual bash, best believe she’s rocked many more risqué styles in the years since. Between her no-pants look at an Oscars after-party and massive cutout LBDs to movie premieres, Robbie is a veteran trailblazer.

Ahead, Robbie’s nakedest looks of all time. They deserve a retrospective.

Margot’s Exposed Bra

A decade before the likes of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski made the “exposed bra” trend their signature look, flaunting one’s unmentionables was highly uncommon and controversial. But at the 2014 Met Gala, Robbie took a massive style risk in Prada.

Her powder blue number was crafted in a diaphanous organza. While the bottom half was covered in geometric plexi-plate embroideries, giving the skirt an illusion of coverage, her top had a mere smattering of gemstones and grommets. As a result, it lay bare her white satin bra, which she wore à la the early aughts, aka with its straps jutting out.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

While the dress was a total shocker, what left fashion fans reeling was her hair — particularly its dark brunette shade.

A Midriff-Baring Corset

Nine years later, she made another splash at the Met Gala. Only, at the 2023 fête, it was for rocking a Chanel gown with a see-through corset that fully exposed her midriff.

Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff

A See-Through Bustier

Months later, at the Saltburn premiere, she recreated the sheer bustier look. Unlike her dreamy Met Gala ensemble, however, her brown November 2023 version looked more like lingerie. It featured a strapless neckline that resembled a bra.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was also a lot edgier. Her deconstructed A-line skirt was made to look like she left the zipper undone. As an added grungy bonus, it featured a faux belly button piercing.

A Bra As A Top

Her most revealing outfit was when she attended Chanel’s Cruise Show in Los Angeles. Instead of merely revealing her black brassiere, as she’s done in the past, she let it be the top.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Keeping it casual, Robbie paired it with flared high-waist jeans and a cropped vest.

Look, Ma — No Pants

Robbie may have been snubbed at the 2024 Oscars, but at the event’s famed after-party, she dressed as the Academy Award statuette in a gold corset bodysuit from Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1996 collection. Though the sparkly onesie was archival, the “no-pants” element felt utterly current.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She paired it with a bronze shrug and matching gold lace-up heels by Manolo Blahnik.

A Cutout LBD

At the Babylon premiere in 2022, Robbie wore a head-turner from Alaïa. Though it featured extra fabric atop the head, thanks to its hooded style, it was definitely light on the coverage. The wrap-around style left her midriff completely exposed.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her legs — which wiggled into sheer tights — were also left exposed thanks to the asymmetrical miniskirt detail.

A Sideboob-Baring Plunge

Robbie has an affinity for plunging dresses, but her burnt orange number in 2019 was a standout. She looked like a Grecian goddess at the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood premiere, wearing a draped confection. Thick straps slide down to her navel, forming a wide, plunging gap. It also featured a cinched waist detail, a flowy skirt, and a skinny scarf moment.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Induct all these looks into fashion’s Hall of Fame.