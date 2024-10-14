Margot Robbie has long been a style icon, whether on the red carpet or in character as Harley Quinn and Barbie. And recently she proved that less is definitely more.

In a new campaign for Chanel No. 5, the actor sported nothing but a silk scarf as she lounged about a French villa. The video, which was helmed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, followed Robbie as she got ready for a romantic seaside rendezvous with certified babygirl Jacob Elordi.

Fans have been waiting for this campaign since photos of the pair were first released in March. One fan commented at the time, “margot robbie is STUNNING,” and another wrote, “The combo we didn’t realize we needed.”

Margot’s Chanel Scarf

In the video, Robbie wears a makeshift dress that appears to be a vintage black silk Chanel scarf, which is printed with a hand-drawn pattern of shooting stars.

While the exact scarf isn’t available for retail on their website currently, many similar scarves are available on resale sites. She accessorizes the look with Chanel earrings.

Chanel

The Co-Stars’ Emerald Fennell Connection

In the campaign, Robbie and Elordi text each other from different parts of town — Robbie, in a sprawling home; Elordi, by a seaside cottage. They plan to meet up but just miss each other. Elordi drives to Robbie’s home on a sleek motorcycle, as she puts on a Chanel tweed skirt set and drives to his.

“My first memory of Chanel No. 5 is the Nicole Kidman commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann,” Robbie told Vogue ahead of the video’s release. “I was probably 14 and Moulin Rouge was so big. I remember the commercial so vividly. And because Nicole is Australian, it gave me that first little glimmer of like, Oh, maybe these dreams are within reach. Someone else from my country did it. Maybe I can too.”

It’s not the first time that the actors have worked on a project together. Elordi starred in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn last year, of which Robbie was a producer. And even better, they’re set to co-star in an upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, directed by Fennell and to be released in 2025.