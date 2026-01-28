In recent years, method dressing has played a key role in stars’ press circuits, drumming up interest in their projects by leaving trails of style Easter eggs. But Margot Robbie, the undisputed method-dressing queen, doesn’t merely use the styling technique as a promotional tool; with the help of her longtime stylist, Andrew Mukamal, she treats method dressing as an art form.

For Barbie’s press tour, for example, the pair dug deep into the Mattel toy’s archives. Cosplaying as a literal Barbie doll, Robbie consistently wore outfits recreated from iconic box sets throughout history.

Now that they’re back on a promo run for Wuthering Heights, in which Robbie plays Catherine in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of the classic namesake novel, the style duo is also digging deep into the references. When Robbie isn’t channeling Emily Brontë-core, she’s pulling fashion inspiration from the source material itself. And the resulting looks are A-plus.

Margot’s Feathery Dress

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, the Babylon actor wore two ‘fits that evoked her new project. The first was a white minidress from Victoria Beckham. The fitted sleeveless number featured a deep scoop neckline and was blanketed in light ivory feathers.

Letting the plume-clad dress shine, Robbie kept everything else minimal and opted for heeled skin-matching sandals and a romantic half-up, half-down ’do.

While her looks earlier this week — lacy dresses with bell sleeves — evoked 18th century-style dark romance, this reference was a bit more subtle. Mukamal, who shared the look on his Instagram, also shared what it was inspired by: a passage from the original text.

It read, “Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species.”

Her All-Black Look

Inspired by the same feathery nod, Robbie changed into another plumed number. The actor wore a black top, also by Victoria Beckham, awash in decadent feathers, and tucked it into loose, low-rise trousers.

She completed this look with more dark touches, including black pumps and round sunglasses.

No one does method dressing like these two.