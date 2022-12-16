Harley Quinn is back at it again with another replica worthy fashion moment.

Margot Robbie’s latest project focuses on 1920s Hollywood and the transition from silent films. If that doesn’t sound like the perfect setting for the starlet, then you haven’t been paying attention to her acting chops. But aside from her numerous accolades and the highly anticipated reprise of Barbie, her red carpet style has always been one to take note of.

For the premiere of her newest film Babylon on Thursday, Dec. 15, Robbie donned a black hooded gown that featured an open back style. The gown wrapped around in the front, leaving her midriff exposed. The dress tied on the hip, leaving a train of fabric cascading down her leg. The mini length of the dress called for sheer black Calzedonia tights (it is winter, after all) and a single silver bangle for jewelry.

While the gown itself was understated in its opaque fabric, the silhouette proved to be daring with lots of exposed skin, not to mention a fur-lined hem. The ultra glam look came straight from the latest Alaïa Winter/Spring 2023 collection designed by Pieter Mulier. Robbie accessorized in the best way, with her mother on her arm for the red carpet, who matched her daughter’s black gown with a sleek, long-sleeve black gown with bright shoulder embellishments and a deep V-cut neckline.

The film debuts on Dec 23, 2022 with a star studded cast, including fellow red carpet maven Olivia Wilde.