Actor/director Olivia Wilde has been making her way into the sartorial hall of fame one red carpet at a time — from the Don’t Worry Darling press tour to her numerous award show appearances (read: that post-breakup revenge dress). Wilde’s style is both elegant and subtly risqué. Recently, she’s worn bra tops, sheer moments, and even nipple pasties — a headline-inducing wardrobe to say the least.

Her day-to-day aesthetic, however, tends to be more chill. On walks with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, the star often reached for cozy sweaters and statement accessories to elevate her minimalist, laid-back outfits. But don’t be fooled, her relaxed out-of-office style only creates more buzz around her red carpet looks, leaving fans (read: me) floored every time.

Thanks to help from stylist Karla Welch, Wilde continually serves exciting red carpet looks that never disappoint. The actor tends to favor, bold yet classic, silhouettes and exciting design details, like plunging necklines, dramatic trains, sheer fabrics, and even hooded dresses. If it’s going to make waves, Wilde is going to wear it. It’s as simple as that.

Ahead, take a look through some of her best red carpet moments ever — bra tops, mermaid gowns, velvet power suits, and beyond.

2022 Women In Film Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Women In Film Awards, the director wore a hooded YSL maxi dress with a triangle waist cut-out and chunky bangles. The gown comes from YSL’s latest collection, which debuted in Paris last September.

29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde brought out the side boob on the black carpet, with a matching bubble gown. Another Spring 2023 piece, this beauty hails from Vera Wang.

2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wilde joined the #freethenipple movement in a shimmery silver gown from Alexandre Vauthier. The sparkler has a silvery tint with a soft pink feather trim.

70th San Sebastian International Film Festival Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This gorgeous Valentino mermaid gown is balanced perfectly with sequins and a train. The iridescent hue is complimented by a subtle sideboob moment, making quite the red carpet statement.

70th San Sebastian International Film Festival Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Serving up ‘70s chic, this long-sleeve maxi dress included a mock turtleneck with a subtle fit-and-flare silhouette, and a gorgeous orange and mustard yellow floral print.

79th Venice International Film Festival Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Wilde’s first Venice looks included this kelly green Chanel skirt suit. She wore the traditional Chanel suit jacket open to reveal a black bra top, finishing with black leather boots.

79th Venice International Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The star of the Don’t Worry Darling tour had to be this custom Gucci gown, which featured an extended train lined with feathers, a cape draped with diamonds, and jeweled hip chains dangling from the waist.

CinemaCon 2022 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Italian designer Alberta Ferretti gets the credit for this rich indigo power suit. She paired the velvet set with Barbie pink pointed-toe heels.

10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sequins go out of style (too soon?) — especially, this Gucci gown. The pink butterfly embellishment truly takes this look over the top.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wilde loves a plunging neckline. This voluminous Fendi couture jumpsuit was apparently made of wool.

2020 Film Independent Spirit Award David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wilde donned a romantic number featuring a sheer, blush-colored dress with feather appliqués and a gathered skirt that opened into a flowing train. Fendi couture, this gown moved away from her typical edgy style.