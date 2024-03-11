Margot Robbie’s Barbie press looks were a fashion tour de force. At every press appearance, she referenced various vintage Barbie dolls all the way back to the 1950s. It was such a move, in fact, that her press looks have now been immortalized in a new book and some of her outfits are even on exhibit at Just One Eye in Los Angeles alongside the original dolls.

This tribute to Robbie’s Barbie fashion is necessary, because that era is officially over. At the 2024 Oscars on March 10, Robbie wore multiple looks that were as un-Barbie as they come.

Margot’s No-Pants Look

When the Oscar nominations came out in January, many fans thought Robbie was snubbed. Though she may not have received a nod at the prestigious event, she did dress like the Academy Award statuette.

Instead of the bubblegum hue fans have come to associate her with, Robbie went for luxe gold in a corset bodysuit. No strangers to pulling from the fashion archives, Robbie and stylist Mukamal dug into Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1996 collection and pulled out this glimmering onesie.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The metallic number was shimmery all over, but the real focal points were the intricate embellishments along Robbie’s neckline and the hem. Dangling jewels and crystals trimmed the gilded creation, like built-in jewelry. She accented her look with a bronze shrug and lace-up heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Margot’s Sultry Black Sequins

Earlier that night, Robbie also steered clear of pink — she left that to her Oscar-nominated costars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. Instead, she chose a dazzling gunmetal number with a rounded neckline. The Versace gown was crafted from sparkling chainmail and featured a structured bodice with ruching at the waist.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized with a lone diamond-encrusted bangle — gold and sparkling, it was a subtle indication of the look to come. Like the after-party ensemble, she kept her hair and makeup simple.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Give this woman an Oscar.