Margot Robbie’s sartorial streak isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. The actor took a brief break from the film world after dominating red carpets during her 2023 Barbie press tour, making pink a worldwide phenomenon. Now, she’s back to doing what she does best: showing off her fashion prowess.

Robbie is currently on the press tour trail for her upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, with Colin Farrell. She continued serving looks at the New York premiere on Sept. 15 and got spicier than ever, donning a lingerie-inspired ’fit that blended multiple naked trends without sacrificing high fashion.

Margot’s Bodysuit Dress

Rather than choosing between a structured bustier or a flowing dress, Robbie seemingly thought, “Why not both?” She walked the red carpet in a vintage geometric gown from Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1998 haute couture collection, proving that she’s in her Mugler era.

The dress featured a white, skin-tight bodysuit, a plunging neckline, and a black, floor-length skirt with dramatic slits that extended all the way up to her hips, complete with a sweeping train behind her. She paired her dress with black open-toe, ankle-strap stilettos, which were often obscured by her train.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Robbie kept her accessories sleek, donning a pair of metallic silver bobble earrings and a matching cuff bracelet.

Margot’s Mugler Era

Vintage Mugler has been a staple on Robbie’s latest press tour. At a photo call in London the week before, she donned another archival look from the designer’s Fall 1998 collection, this time choosing a Barbie-coded look that infused elements of quiet luxury.

Robbie wore an ivory-pink bra top with pointed cones, garter straps, and metallic embellishments, pairing it with a high-waisted tan skirt.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She casually draped a matching wool coat around her arms. She completed her look with blush-colored pointed-toe stilettos from Christian Louboutin, along with a pair of transparent oval sunglasses.