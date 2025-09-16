Celebrity Style

Margot Robbie Wore A Plunging Vintage Mugler Dress

The actor’s fashion game never fails.

by Jake Viswanath
Margot Robbie at the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" UK Premiere held at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Squ...
Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Margot Robbie’s sartorial streak isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. The actor took a brief break from the film world after dominating red carpets during her 2023 Barbie press tour, making pink a worldwide phenomenon. Now, she’s back to doing what she does best: showing off her fashion prowess.

Robbie is currently on the press tour trail for her upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, with Colin Farrell. She continued serving looks at the New York premiere on Sept. 15 and got spicier than ever, donning a lingerie-inspired ’fit that blended multiple naked trends without sacrificing high fashion.

Margot’s Bodysuit Dress

Rather than choosing between a structured bustier or a flowing dress, Robbie seemingly thought, “Why not both?” She walked the red carpet in a vintage geometric gown from Thierry Mugler’s Spring 1998 haute couture collection, proving that she’s in her Mugler era.

The dress featured a white, skin-tight bodysuit, a plunging neckline, and a black, floor-length skirt with dramatic slits that extended all the way up to her hips, complete with a sweeping train behind her. She paired her dress with black open-toe, ankle-strap stilettos, which were often obscured by her train.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Robbie kept her accessories sleek, donning a pair of metallic silver bobble earrings and a matching cuff bracelet.

Margot’s Mugler Era

Vintage Mugler has been a staple on Robbie’s latest press tour. At a photo call in London the week before, she donned another archival look from the designer’s Fall 1998 collection, this time choosing a Barbie-coded look that infused elements of quiet luxury.

Robbie wore an ivory-pink bra top with pointed cones, garter straps, and metallic embellishments, pairing it with a high-waisted tan skirt.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She casually draped a matching wool coat around her arms. She completed her look with blush-colored pointed-toe stilettos from Christian Louboutin, along with a pair of transparent oval sunglasses.

