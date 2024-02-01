Margot Robbie has responded to the Barbie Oscar nominations for the first time.

The film received a total of eight nods for this year’s Academy Awards. However, many fans claim that Robbie and Barbie director Greta Gerwig have been “snubbed” after failing to earn nominations in the Best Actress and Best Director categories.

Despite missing out on two major nominations, Robbie has been recognized as a producer in the Best Picture category, while Gerwig earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at the 2024 Golden Globes. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Greta Should Be Nominated”

Per Deadline, Robbie broke her silence on the fan reaction to Barbie’s Oscar nominations during a Screen Actors Guild event on Jan. 30.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said. “I am beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations — it’s so wild.”

Robbie also shared her view that “Greta should be nominated as a director,” adding that Gerwig’s work on the film was a “once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing.” She continued: “What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie. Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Robbie went on to praise Barbie as “bigger than us” and “bigger than our industry” when commenting on the film’s billion-dollar box office success.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact,” she added. “It’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

“No Ken Without Barbie”

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling’s Ken-ergy scored him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Barbie’s male counterpart.

In a statement, Gosling said he is “extremely honored” to have been recognized by the Academy, but is disappointed that Robbie and Gerwig “are not nominated in their respective categories.”

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“There is no Ken without Barbie,” he continued. “There is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film ... No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”