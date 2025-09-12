Each decade has been defined by an aesthetic — mod (’60s), grunge (’90s), and chaotic-turned-cheugy (the 2000s), among them. And I’m calling it: the 2020s will be remembered as The Naked Years.

If you thought the interest in sheer dressing had waned in the last few months, Margot Robbie just proved us all wrong. On Thursday, Sept. 11, the Barbie star attended the UK premiere of her new project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, alongside Colin Farrell. Coincidentally, the title could also describe the experience of seeing her red carpet dress.

Margot’s Jaw-Dropping Beaded Number

Dressed by her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal, the Barbie star looked every bit like a fashion doll in a gown dripping in crystals. Designed by Armani Privé, the dress’s silhouette was as minimalist as they come. It featured teensy halter straps and a floor-length, slip-style shape.

Nothing about it, however, could ever be construed as simple. Crafted in the most diaphanous, near-clear fabric, the only coverage it offered was in its embellishments, which included a combination of various gems and beads configured into various shapes, like flowers, stars, and paisleys. Thanks to the risqué halter cut, it also bared major sideboob.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

A Little Commotion For The Back

While the front was already stunning, the back was jaw-dropping. The straps met to form one giant bedazzled flower that sat between her shoulder blades. Further down, however, is what propelled the look to instant virality. Proof that sometimes, the tiniest pieces make the biggest impact, Robbie wore a teeny tiny beaded G-string.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Few people have dared to flaunt the slinky lingerie item on the carpet. Rose McGowan famously wore one to the 1998 Video Music Awards, while Hailey Bieber took it to the Met Gala in 2019, wearing a dress with a built-in G-string. Robbie joined the cadre of daring style stars and slayed.

Even Her Shoes Were Bedazzled

Taking the bejeweled route to the extreme, Robbie paired her already glitzy dress (and undies) with another dazzling piece: crystal-encrusted Aquazzura heels ($1,570).

Hang this look in the Louvre.