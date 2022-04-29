As one of Kate Middleton’s most beloved brands, Ghost has long been a go-to for chic occasion wear. And now the royal favourite brand has just launched a new limited collection with high street favourite, M&S. The new M&S x Ghost collection is the sixth collaboration between the brands, and features flattering dresses and jumpsuits in vintage-style floral prints that are all under £100. This might be the perfect time to add the puffed sleeve trend into your summer wardrobe thanks to the fact that all items can be dressed up and down.

The playful floral print pieces include a colourful midi-maxi tea dress with a flattering empire seam, romantic ruffled sleeves, and a simple round neckline. While the shirred bodice smock dress features voluminous 3/4 sleeves and draw in the waist with the flattering self-tie belt.

You’ll be ready to spring into warm weather with the wide leg jumpsuit, which boasts breezy short sleeves and a ditsy floral print. While the feminine empire waist tea dress will lend itself to all kinds of occasions thanks to its V-neckline, double-frilled sleeves, and classic knee length cut.

Like all the previous collaborations, it’s likely that the collaboration will sell out. And we wouldn’t be surprised if The Duchess of Cambridge herself is spotted in one of the pieces this summer. Indeed, the likes of This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and presenter Laura Whitmore have also been known to wear items from previous collaborations.

The M&S Ghost collection is available now on the M&S website with prices ranging from £59 to £79. Shop some of our favourite items from the collection below.

