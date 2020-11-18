M&S Is Selling A Collaboration With This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand

Kate Middleton is a big fan of the British high street. From Monica Vinader earrings to the Accessorize shoes, she's always sporting something affordable that fans can copy. And one of her favourite go-to places is now collaborating with a high street giant, resulting in a pretty selection of dresses you won't want to miss. Yes that's right, Ghost, a Kate-approved brand, is coming to M&S — and it's coming reaaal soon.

The M&S Ghost collaboration hits the virtual shelves tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 19, and features ten pieces to wear now and forever. The dresses have all been designed in house by Ghost, and feature the brand's contemporary silhouettes and timeless detailing, along with their high-quality fabrics.

The designs themselves feature unique print designs with plenty of stars, florals ruffles and peter pan collars. What's more, in an adorable twist, three of the dresses have been made into 'mini-me' kids styles, meaning you can match with your fave child for the ultimate cute Insta pic.

Ghost dresses are technically high street, but they can tend to set you back a little more than your average dress, meaning M&S' collaboration is also good news for your pockets. The womenswear dresses range from £59 to £79, whilst the children's styles are priced between £30 and £36. All women's styles are available in sizes 6-16, and are exclusively available online.

M&S / Ghost Maddy Evans, Head of Womenswear Buying at M&S commented: “We’re extremely excited to have collaborated with Ghost on this limited-edition collection for M&S. The ten styles, available exclusively on M&S.com, further elevate our dress offering this season and feature versatile designs that are extremely flattering, easy to wear, and can be dressed up or down; taking you through Winter and beyond. A confident, feminine aesthetic underpins the collection, celebrating modern silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and beautiful prints, synonymous with Ghost, and which we know our customer will love.”