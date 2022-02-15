Laura Whitmore Shared A Moving Tribute To Caroline Flack On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Trigger warning: This piece contains details about suicide as do many of its outbound links.

It is hard to believe it has been three years since Caroline Flack’s death, but it is true. Remembering her late friend and colleague, Laura Whitmore shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram. On Feb. 15, the Love Island host posted an Instagram video clip of her and Flack joking and laughing about a made-up show called Cougar Mountain.

“This is how I like to think of Flack. Happy and not taking herself too seriously. We hung out a lot that year and I look back at it with such fun memories,” she wrote in the post on Instagram. “This day is hard and a reminder that no one knows anyone else’s demons but today I like to think of all the good memories too. Cougar Mountain what a show that would have been,” Whitmore continued.

Flack tragically died on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 40. Following an inquest into the presenter’s death two years ago, a coroner had ruled that Flack took her own life after learning she was facing trial for allegedly assaulting her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019. The inquest heard Flack’s mental health had deteriorated as her trauma was been “played out in the national press and that was incredibly distressing for her.”

On Feb. 14, the Met Police were told to reinvestigate complaints made by Flack’s mother, Christine Flack. The presenter’s mother submitted two reviews to the IOPC and said her daughter was treated differently because of her fame and status.

Fans will recall the moving documentary about Caroline Flack's life broadcasted on Channel 4 in March 2021. The film examined the events leading up to the presenter's untimely death in February 2020, through the use of photographs and home video recordings shared by her mother and twin sister.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You can also call the mental health charity Mind on 0300 123 3393. Here is a list of UK-based organisation offering support, too.