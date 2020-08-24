Martha Hunt Is Bvlgari's Newest Ambassador

Martha Hunt recently became part of the Bvlgari family as its newest ambassador, joining the likes of Lily Aldridge, Georgia Palmer, Kris Wu, and Bella Hadid. Hadid previously starred in the brand’s latest iteration of its ongoing “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of” series.

“I have always seen Bvlgari as the epitome of sophisticated design and Italian heritage,” Hunt said in a press release. “Jewelry is a reminder of what remains timeless, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to represent an iconic brand such as Bvlgari.”

The supermodel has built a formidable career spanning more than 13 years. She’s walked in over 180 fashion shows and covered the international editions of Vogue, ELLE, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Hunt’s debut campaign with Bvlgari turned out to be her first return to fashion shoots since the coronavirus pandemic put the entire industry on hold. “That was a day I’ll never forget because it was my first time shooting post-quarantine,” she told People. “I was thrilled for many reasons, mostly to be working with Bvlgari. It was something that we discussed before the shutdown. I didn’t know if it would actually end up happening.”

Photographer Greg Swales shot the images, which feature Hunt throughout the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, wearing modern B.zero1 jewelry along with pieces from the daring Serpenti collection.

“So excited to finally be able to announce that I am joining the @bulgari family as their US ambassador,” Hunt wrote on Instagram. “This is a dream come true and I could not be more grateful to represent such an iconic brand. Thank you for this honor.”

Undoubtedly, Hunt’s edgy yet classic American aesthetic is an ideal pairing with Bvlgari’s bold, eye-catching accessories that truly embody Italian glamour.