In case you were too busy to check the cal, today is Oct. 3, aka Mean Girls Day. Naturally, the hive is celebrating its unofficial national holiday. Some are commemorating the cinematic treasure online (Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, for example, engaged in friendly banter); some are in the wild, rebelliously rocking pink on a Thursday; while a few dedicated others are honoring the day the way Regina George taught them: by going shopping.

The film was a cornucopia of trends. Between Y2K-inspired pieces (rhinestone tanks, anyone?) and practically anything pink, fans have a lot of aesthetics to choose from when channeling the popular crowd’s styles.

For more on-the-nose options, branded merchandise is also available. Several brands released Mean Girls-inspired collections and memorabilia, from eyeshadow palettes to replicas of the Plastics’ looks, further proving the film’s lasting impact on the industry. One of the latest: the Mean Girls-coded footwear from HEYDUDE, a brand endorsed by Sydney Sweeney.

HEYDUDE’s New Mean Girls Collection

The shoe brand has been known for offering comfort-forward flat footwear — slip-ons, sneakers, loafers, and booties, among them. As of Oct. 3, it’s also offering pairs that are so fetch. As part of the label’s Mean Girls collab, the label released two new styles, both in pink, obvs.

Courtesy of HEYDUDE

The first pair is the Hudson Lift, which retails for $90. It’s basically your everyday chunky rubber shoe in a pink-on-pink colorway.

The other, the Wendy Mean Girls, is inspired by the film’s ultimate literary masterpiece: the Burn Book. Priced at $75, the slip-on features the iconic collage-style “Burn Book” writing. It’s crafted in a rosier shade of pink with contrasting white soles.

Leaning into the comfort aspect, both pairs feature the label’s signature removable insoles to keep them light.

Shop The Styles

The Plastics may have preferred stilettos back in the day, but today’s trendsetters have a particular affinity for more comfortable, commute-friendly footwear. So these new pairs would likely be a hit at North Shore High School. For those interested in copping a pair, both styles are available to shop right now on HEYDUDE’s website, while supplies last.

So fetch, so chic.