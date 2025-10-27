It’s been 16 years since the premiere of Jennifer’s Body, the movie in which Megan Fox plays a human-turned-succubus who devours her high school classmates. The horror-comedy’s legacy, however, hasn’t waned one bit. Over the weekend, days ahead of Halloween, there was a special screening of the cult classic in Los Angeles, attended by Fox herself. Naturally, she gave a nod to her bloodthirsty character via her spicy ensemble. It’s method dressing with a horror twist.

Megan’s Daring Dress

The Transformers alum has rarely been spotted out since she gave birth seven months ago to Saga Blade, her daughter with MGK. She made every moment of her first public appearance count.

Fox turned heads in a dress by Karine Gasparyan. The base of the ’fit was already a stunner. It was crafted in a skin-matching hue to give it the feel of a “naked dress.” The silhouette could also fall under that description; it featured a corset top with contrast boning (more on that later) that flaunted her décolletage.

As for the lower half of her look, it wasn’t so much a skirt as it was a teeny sarong (read: a sheer fabric draped around her hips that led to a thigh-high slit).

Diggzy / BACKGRID Diggzy / BACKGRID 1 / 2

A “Bloody” Look

More than the risqué style, the jaw-dropping details of her look were its sanguine elements. Her corset’s boning, for instance, was crafted in a deep ruby, resembling blood. Both the corset’s neckline and her skirt, meanwhile, featured fringed ruby-esque beads and gemstones, in the likeness of bloody splatters.

Even her accessory was built around the motif. The Midnight in the Switchgrass star wore an inch-thick choker necklace, which also featured the blood-esque “droplets” as pseudo lariat pendants.

As for her beauty look, done by Jenna Kristina, Fox surprisingly kept her face free from crimson touches. Her lips were more of a nudish mauve, while her eyes were swiped with light shimmery shadow. The only rosy hint was on her cheeks, for a flushed blush look.

Her nails told a different story. Celeb manicurist Brittney Boyce (aka Nails of LA) crafted Fox’s “Blood Cat Eye Nails,” a chrome look inspired by the crimson bodily fluid. They perfectly complemented the ruby-clad ring she wore on her lacquered finger.

Diggzy / BACKGRID

Looks like Jennifer’s Body’s finally getting the attention it deserves.