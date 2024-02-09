Diablo Cody Says Jennifer’s Body Is “Obviously” Queer

After years of fan speculation, Jennifer’s Body writer Diablo Cody confirmed in a new interview with Bustle that her 2009 cult classic is “obviously” a queer movie.

The horror film focuses on Jennifer (Megan Fox), who is accidentally turned into a man-eating demon by her favorite band, and Needy (Amanda Seyfried), her loyal best friend who lives to tell the tale.

Critically panned upon its release, Jennifer’s Body has experienced a resurgence, especially among women in LGBTQ+ communities who identified with Jennifer and Needy’s complex relationship. Fans have debated whether the friends were romantic, as Jennifer teases that she “goes both ways,” and the two share a kiss before she descends into murderous madness.

“First of all, I think it's pretty obviously a queer relationship between Needy and Jennifer,” Cody tells Bustle. “We didn't get to go there, at least not as much as we wanted to. Luckily the subtext was there, and people were able to take that away.”



Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried attend HBO’s Golden Globes After Party on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Fox also thought Jennifer’s Body was queer-coded, telling the New York Post in 2021 that many women have told her the movie led to their sexual awakening.

“I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f*ck that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of Jennifer’s Body,” she recalled.

Don’t Count Out A Sequel

Since Jennifer’s Body achieved cult-classic status in the past few years, Cody is now motivated to make a sequel to the horror flick, and she’s ready to flesh out her ideas.

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in Jennifer’s Body. Fox Atomic/Kobal/Shutterstock

If a studio greenlights a sequel, Cody wants to explore the origins of Jennifer and Needy’s relationship. “I want to know what their background is. I know they’ve been friends a long time, but let’s talk about that,” she says.

While it's unclear whether this storyline would allow the original cast to reprise their roles, Fox would likely be up for it, considering she’s previously explored the idea of a second Jennifer’s Body installment. “I don't think it's a hard movie to make a sequel to,” she told The Washington Post in 2021. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”