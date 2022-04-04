Celebrity Style
You Can Buy Megan Fox's Boob-Printed Crop Top For Only $21
Yes, it’s still available to shop.
Megan Fox could teach a masterclass in the art of matching sets, but her most recent might just be the best one, yet — it’s certainly the cheapest. That’s because Fox’s ocean blue, mesh mini skirt and the matching crop top are both still available for purchase on sale, and oh, yeah – for under $60 total.
Her coordinating set — a design from TikTok-beloved brand Edikted — comes with a thermal-style outline of bare breasts printed on the top, for a whole new take on the ‘naked dress’ trend. The ’00s-loving star paired her look (or more accurately, stylist Maeve Reilly paired her look) with thigh-high, patent leather, Amina Muaddi boots and a perfectly-coiffed top-knot.
Fox shared photos of the look, taken by Cibelle Levi, on Instagram which the actress thinks made her look like a “SpaceX flight attendant.” I wouldn’t put it past Fox to hop on one of Elon Musk’s flights in this futuristic look — and she’d no doubt be the best-dressed passenger on board.
Thermal imagery-inspired patterns are having a moment right now. Just last week Bella Hadid shared images wearing a similarly, boob printed dress from behind-the-scenes at a Vogue shoot.
You too can go “nude” like Fox and Hadid. Shop Fox’s exact outfit below.
