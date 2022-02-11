If you’re still reeling over the growing popularity of low-rise jeans and trucker hats, I hate to break it to you: Y2K and its associated fashion trends are here to stay — and this time, they’re coming for your torsos.

Earlier this week, Megan Fox wore a black Mugler corset top with sheer paneling and boning to an event celebrating a Jimmy Choo and Mugler shoe collaboration in Los Angeles, cementing the look’s staying power in our social media feeds — and wardrobes.

Fox channeled extremely 2000s vibes in the outfit, which included a tiny skirt and black-seamed tights — although she had a different take on the look, writing, “It’s giving Dracula’s maid,” in a caption of a photo she posted to Instagram.

Corsets, of course, didn’t become popular only in the early aughts, having played a role in squeezing our inner organs for centuries and making for some of the most recognizable costume designs of all time (see: Titanic, Bridgerton, and Pride & Prejudice). Still, it’s hard to think about corsets or see Fox’s look without picturing that iconic Madonna/Britney Spears/Christina Aguilera moment from the 2003 VMAs, Beyoncé’s Versace dress with corset detailing from the same show, and the general 2000s aesthetic associated with the look.

Fox isn’t the only celeb to try the trend recently. Hailey Bieber, a well-documented 2000s fashion fan, recently wore one by Miaou, a celeb-loved brand that includes the piece in its core collection.

Looking to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe? Try these pieces with a pair of baggy jeans, under an oversize blazer, or with that other ubiquitous 2000s trend, the low-slung mini.