Megan Fox Served Underboob On The Red Carpet With Machine Gun Kelly

She’s a real life Barbie.

megan fox wearing a pink dress with underboob
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Allie Fasanella

The premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s new Hulu documentary Life in Pink (now streaming) took place Monday night, so naturally, Megan Fox hit the red carpet sporting a head-to-toe pink look.

Fox stepped out, alongside her man, in a little pink dress that would make Barbie herself swoon. The strappy number featured a colorblock design and an asymmetrical underboob cut-out. Impeccably on-theme, the actress paired her mini dress with pink naked sandals that laced up her calves. Even her hair and pedicure matched, both in a pretty pastel. I have to applaud her commitment to the bit; it’s giving real life Barbie vibes.

Meanwhile, a fuchsia-haired MGK matched his “Twin Flame” in a very pink look of his own. Known for daring, androgynous style, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a punk rock 'fit, complete with a Y2K-style popcorn top and his signature pearls. The "Emo Girl" artist styled the pink and blue crop (which you probably owned in 4th grade) alongside a pair of white trousers. He then accessorized with the classic emo kid belt, silver belt chains, and a pair of cream-colored sneakers that coordinated perfectly with his pearl jewelry.

This is hardly the first time the power couple has harmonized their style — Fox basically invented the Pop-Punk Girlfriend aesthetic, after all — and it definitely won’t be the last. Keep scrolling to see both their bubblegum looks.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images
Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images
Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images