The premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s new Hulu documentary Life in Pink (now streaming) took place Monday night, so naturally, Megan Fox hit the red carpet sporting a head-to-toe pink look.

Fox stepped out, alongside her man, in a little pink dress that would make Barbie herself swoon. The strappy number featured a colorblock design and an asymmetrical underboob cut-out. Impeccably on-theme, the actress paired her mini dress with pink naked sandals that laced up her calves. Even her hair and pedicure matched, both in a pretty pastel. I have to applaud her commitment to the bit; it’s giving real life Barbie vibes.

Meanwhile, a fuchsia-haired MGK matched his “Twin Flame” in a very pink look of his own. Known for daring, androgynous style, Machine Gun Kelly rocked a punk rock 'fit, complete with a Y2K-style popcorn top and his signature pearls. The "Emo Girl" artist styled the pink and blue crop (which you probably owned in 4th grade) alongside a pair of white trousers. He then accessorized with the classic emo kid belt, silver belt chains, and a pair of cream-colored sneakers that coordinated perfectly with his pearl jewelry.

This is hardly the first time the power couple has harmonized their style — Fox basically invented the Pop-Punk Girlfriend aesthetic, after all — and it definitely won’t be the last. Keep scrolling to see both their bubblegum looks.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images