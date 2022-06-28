Megan Fox’s New Makeover Is Giving Real Life Barbie

Talk about turning heads... Megan Fox just debuting a brand new Barbie look at the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly's Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink. The Jennifer's Body star is known for her famous raven tresses and rarely ever strays away from her signature colour, so the transformation is quite a change. To add to the fun, Fox's hair also has pink highlights which perfectly matched her pink Nensi Dojaka asymmetric cut-out mini dress, pastel pink acrylic nails, and her strappy heels; giving real life Barbie.

The one thing that was familiar about Fox's latest look though, was her hairstyle: she is a master of the relaxed wave. "I never wear my hair up because my head is the size of a tiny edamame bean,” shared Fox in via Instagram as she was wrapping up press for her latest film, Good Mourning, which was written by and stars her fiancé. “But this happened and we’re all okay," the IG post continued.

In Good Mourning, Fox's character, Kennedy, can be seen rocking pin-straight, hot pink hair with dark roots, so there's a good chance that the film inspired the actor's latest blonde bombshell transformation. But it could also be a nod to pal Kim Kardashian, who recently debuted a shoulder-grazing lob haircut, having transformed into Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala in May. And the hype building around the Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, must have helped also. Either way, the Barbie vibe of Megan’s new look is real, and oh so great. Hot Girl Summer starts here.