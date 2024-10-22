Megan Thee Stallion's LBD had a sky-high slit.

Slit dresses have long been a staple of cocktail attire. But over the years, the style has transformed from a tasteful accent to a risqué statement. It takes a real fashion superstar to blend those dueling sensibilities in one daring outfit, and Megan Thee Stallion is the perfect example. Her latest LBD look managed to be demure while also showing off a lot of skin.

Megan’s Sky-High Slit Dress

Megan The Stallion has never been one to shy away from a fashion risk. This month alone, she has flashed her underboob in a crop top, rocked a whale tail, and even gave herself a jack-o’-lantern makeover. At first glance, it may seem like her most recent ensemble pales in comparison. But in actuality, the garment is fully in line with her long tradition of risk-taking.

While attending the 18th annual Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 21, the “Savage” singer wore a knee-length LBD with a sweetheart neckline that put her cleavage on full display and gave off major pinup girl vibes. But despite the gown’s striking silhouette, the most eye-catching feature was definitely the sky-high side slit that left her thigh completely exposed.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Unlike your typical slit dress, the revealing accent featured a rounded edge, which allowed the singer to reveal more skin than usual.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The back of the dress was just as exciting, with the halter straps crossing around the shoulder blades to create an elegant “X” design.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Megan completed the look with a pair of black stilettos, silver jewelry, and styled her hair in a curly vintage-inspired updo. She also sported a rainbow mani to add some color to the monochromatic look.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The entire ensemble was reminiscent of something out of a Betty Boop cartoon, which she leaned into even further while posing for photos.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Bag Was So Y2K-Coded

Though her glam harkened back to the days of Old Hollywood, Megan opted to accessorize with an essential from the Y2K-era: a butterfly handbag.

The black and silver purse featured a chain for a handle, and it shimmered against the flash of the cameras.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Butterflies have played a significant role in Megan’s life lately, both sartorially and musically. Not only has she been nodding to the insect via temporary tattoos and editorial photoshoots, but the butterfly imagery is all over the cover of her upcoming album, MEGAN: ACT II, which drops on Oct. 25.

You know what they say: float like a butterfly, slay like a hottie.