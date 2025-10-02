Hot Girl Summer patron Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the her personal brand of BDE into spooky season, complete with the annual return of a tongue-in-cheek Halloween accessory.

The rap mogul and tequila brand founder officially cast herself as the queen of All Hallows’ Eve (sorry, Heidi Klum) on Wednesday, signaling the start of October with a scary-meets-cheeky ensemble showcasing plenty of underboob.

Hotties already know that Megan is partial to a NSFW sartorial look that swaps plunging necklines for a major underboob moment. Case in point: When the “WAP” singer debuted her new Walmart swimsuit collection on the cover of Who What Wear this summer (while clad in nothing but a lilac purple string bikini that showed off an inch of lower-boob cleavage).

Megan also recently gave the trend the red-carpet treatment, posing in a sculptural black lace naked dress at the Gold House Gala that featured a high cleft collar and a completely sheer bodice that bared her body from just under her nipples all the way down to her hip bones.

Ahead of her annual Hottieween party, Meg embraced the NSFW ethos to kick off her favorite holiday on Oct. 1. Showing she’s more than ready to bypass fall’s Gilmore Girl reruns and PSLs for spooky season, the star posed in a bedazzled, torso-flaunting look topped with spooky headwear.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pierced Pumpkin Headpiece Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion Like clockwork, Megan ushered in October with her annual jack-o'-lantern hat photoshoot on Instagram on Wednesday. Laying on a treatment chair with distressed medium-wash jeans, a colorful plaid flannel attachment, and chunky tan suede boots, the star gave fans a glimpse of an esthetician blinging out her pumpkin head. Later sharing close-up photos of the final result in mirror selfies, Megan revealed that this year's pumpkin iteration comes with a dangling rhinestone eyebrow piercing that highlighted her jack-o-lantern’s cheeky winking expression.