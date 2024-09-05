Megan Thee Stallion Spilled Out Of A Skin-Tight Bustier In New Photos

After spending the summer touring her third studio album, filming cinematic music videos, and even performing at Kamala Harris’ presidential rally in Atlanta, Megan Thee Stallion is reflecting on her whirlwind year with Billboard. In keeping with the spirit of hot girl summer, the Houston rapper wore a saucy bustier on the cover, proving once again that lingerie can be clothes, too.

Megan’s Billboard Bustier

Megan Thee Stallion is living up to her “Hot Girl Meg” epithet. While gracing the cover of the music magazine on Sept. 4, the 29-year-old wore a jaw-dropping bustier one-piece – and nothing else. The sultry number boasted a deep plum base with orange accents down the sides, and featured a sweetheart neckline that left her cleavage on full display.

The garment made an appearance in several of the photoshoot pics, including one shot in which the “Savage” songstress posed in front of a black backdrop with sheer chiffon sheets billowing behind her. In the snap, she stands facing sideways with her hands on her knees – a classic move by Megan’s standards – to show off the bustier’s cheeky high-cut design on the rump.

She leaned into the sexy minimalism even further with a nude-colored heel.

In a third photo, the rapper wears the lingerie as she lays beside a pool with both legs bent and one arm across her chest. Meg’s unmistakable reflection shimmers in the water while a less-than-recognizable ominous shadow floats above her.

In another photo, she took the lingerie look to the next level with a sculptural bodysuit made of three glittering monarch butterflies stacked on top of one another. You know what they say: float like a butterfly, bite like a “Cobra.”

No Stranger To Lingerie

This isn’t the first time the superstar has worn lingerie in public – in fact, it’s not even the first time this year. Megan’s first lingerie moment took place during her Hot Girl Summer tour stop in Austin, Texas, where she wore a red hot lacy one-piece that featured a major cutout across the stomach.

She also sported a baby blue lacy lingerie set in the music video for her viral hit single. “Mamushi,” which was released in August.

If Megan Thee Stallion’s Billboard cover doesn’t indicate the start of Hot Girl Fall, IDK what does.