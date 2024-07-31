Megan Thee Stallion Made Corpcore Risqué At Kamala Harris' Rally

It may be Hot Girl Summer, but Megan Thee Stallion is already looking ahead to November. On July 30, the Houston rapper made a guest appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential rally in Atlanta, Georgia, and endorsed the presumptive Democratic candidate while performing hits like “Savage” and “Girls in the Hood.”

Megan has never shied away from showing a little skin — just three days prior, she wore a pair of cheeky bedazzled undies and a matching bra on stage. This time around, she kept things (mostly) professional with a pantsuit that incorporated her signature flair into the ensemble, transforming the business casual ‘fit into a risqué corpcore set.

Megan’s Corpcore Pantsuit

Staying true to her Hottie persona, Megan’s royal blue pantsuit featured a cropped white button down and cropped blazer, exposing her stomach (and her belly button ring) to the crowd. The blouse was buttoned all the way to the top, allowing her to sport a silk tie that was longer than the cropped garments themselves.

By Megan Thee Stallion’s standards, this look is as formal as it gets.

Julia Beverly/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For bottoms, Megan wore a pair of fitted trousers that hugged her famous curves. And in case you were wondering: yes, she was able to twerk in the two-piece with no trouble at all.

Meanwhile, her backup dancers each wore a full length white button-down tucked into an asymmetrical mini skirt, a long blue cardigan, and black sheer tights. Pro tip: don’t try recreating this outfit at work unless your office has an extremely chill dress code policy.

Speaking of dancers, Megan shared a BTS video from the rally of the performers dancing to her viral hit single, “Mamushi.” “Thee new Head of Security 😂💙🇺🇸,” she wrote in the caption.

“I want to start off by saying, Hotties for Harris,” the three-time Grammy winner said as she took the stage. “We’re about to make history with the first female president — the first Black female president,” she declared. “Let’s get this done!”

Believe it or not, Megan and Vice President Harris were twinning at the event — well, almost. The presidential hopeful wore a more *appropriate-length* powder blue pantsuit and a white undershirt as she addressed the Atlanta crowd.