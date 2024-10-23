Megan Thee Stallion Bared Her Midriff In NSFW Holiday Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion put her unique stamp on a major style trend.

On Oct. 22, the rapper was announced as the face of True Religion’s 2024 holiday campaign, titled “Where Holiday Wishes Come True,” and showcased the brand’s Christmas collection of jeans, tops, and jackets.

“Working with True Religion is such a full-circle moment,” the Grammy winner said of her latest fashion collab. “I’ve been a fan of the brand since I was a kid, so it’s really exciting to star in this campaign and bring in the Hot Girl Holidays in a special way.”

The “Savage” hitmaker also modeled some of the brand’s newest collection in a festive-themed shoot, and one denim-on-denim look stands out as one of her most daring to date.

Megan’s Take On The Canadian Tux

In her True Religion holiday shoot, Megan gave her spicy take on the Canadian tuxedo trend, posing in a two-piece denim look consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and matching jeans.

Megan Thee Stallion poses for True Religion. Instagram/@truereligion/@theestallion

To accessorize, the rapper wore a diamond cross necklace dangling just above her nearly-on-display cleavage, and an icy blue manicure to compliment her wintery surroundings.

A Denim Dream

This isn’t the first time Meghan has nailed a daring denim-on-denim ‘fit. Back in March, the rapper again offered her NSFW take on the Canadian tux trend in a boundary-pushing, cowgirl-inspired look.

In a gallery of snaps posted on Instagram, Megan served ‘90s denim realness in an itty bitty unzipped bolero jacket, that was purposely left open to expose her underboob.

She paired the barely-there top with a revealing micro mini, designed with a massive slit up her thigh, and a matching pair of denim boots.