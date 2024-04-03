The music industry is now the biggest rodeo — sartorially speaking, that is. Since Beyoncé announced her new country album, Cowboy Carter, in February she’s been the foremost advocate of Western fashion — rocking cowboy hats, spurs, and bolo ties. As is typical of the trendsetter, the rest of music’s finest immediately followed suit. Last week, for example, Rihanna appeared on the cover of Vogue China in a floral-embroidered cowboy hat. The latest music star to pick up the lasso? Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday, March 29, the “Savage” rapper showed off her take on country fashion — and it was utterly iconic.

Megan’s NSFW Country Look

Over the weekend, Megan rocked the Canadian tuxedo, AKA the ’90s-era denim-on-denim trend. (Even Princess Diana was a fan.) Her take on the nostalgic style, however, looked nothing like the double-denim outfits of yore.

While the co-ords typically involve a button-down for a top, hers could barely be called one. She opted to display full underboob with a tiny bolero jacket, worn unzipped.

Megan matched her daring top with an equally slinky bottom, a micro mini with a massive slit, and denim boots.

While she didn’t share where she was going in this look, she no doubt turned heads.

Giddy Up, It’s A Cowboy Hat

She accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a matching body chain, and a perfectly on-trend white cowboy hat.

Naturally, the accessory immediately sent fans into a tizzy, wondering in her Instagram post’s comments section if it meant a feature on a Beyoncé track, especially since the two previously collaborated on “Savage.”

Though she’s sadly not on Cowboy Carter, it’s official: Cowboy hats are the new It accessory.