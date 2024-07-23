In my opinion, Megan Thee Stallion has solidified her status as the unrivaled queen of a dope set of nails.

Case in point? Recently, the “HISS” rapper rocked coffin-shaped nails with purple butterfly wings. Not long before that, she wore green and silver chrome-covered French tips while performing with Beyoncé.

Her color-shifting holographic stiletto tips are perhaps her most laid-back style of late (which says a lot about her “more is more” aesthetic). She’s back to ultra-bold, unexpected looks — and I, for one, am obsessed.

Megan’s Cow-Print Manicure

On July 22, Meg shared a series of photos to the ’gram from her trip to Japan. Her fluffy Louis Vuitton purse and cow-print hat are certainly eye-catching, but her manicure stole the spotlight.

Painted on ultra-long coffin-shaped nails, the “Mamushi” artist topped pure white polish with black cow-inspired splotches.

While cow print is very much associated with the countryside, Meg turned the trend on its head by wearing it in a bustling city, proving that the “coastal cowgirl” nail art is a total vibe no matter where you are.

ICYWW, Japan is seemingly Meg’s fave place to visit — and because of it, she always turns up the heat on her looks while visiting the country. She once performed in Tokyo with crystal clear acrylic nails that were each adorned with shining LED lights. Iconic.

Hello, Coastal Cowgirl Nail Art

Alongside buzzy mani art like colorful aura nails and cool girl chrome finishes, cow-print nails are totally on the rise — and an effortless match to the equally-trendy “coastal cowgirl” vibe. Both Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner were spotted in versions of the manicure look way back in 2019, and in the summer of 2024, Meg is making the case for its epic comeback.