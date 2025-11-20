’Tis the season for pumpkin spice. If you thought that was limited to lattes, manis, and makeup, just you wait because Angel Reese saw all these options and said, “Hold my beer.” On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the two-time WNBA All-Star attended a basketball game in a look that served major Pumpkin Spice Latte vibes — and best believe she brought the spice.

Angel’s Triple Fur ‘Fit

The Chicago Sky athlete is a certified fashion star. During her two seasons of playing professionally, she’s nabbed a Vogue cover and walked the Victoria’s Secret runway. But even when Reese isn’t moonlighting as a model, she constantly brings her style A-game to the courts, turning her pre-game tunnel walks into her own personal runway moments. Her MO apparently doesn’t change even when she’s not the one playing ball. In fact, she ups the spice level as an audience member, especially when watching her rumored beau, Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr.

Earlier this week, the Florida NBA team faced off against the Golden State Warriors, and Reese cheered them on chicly from the sidelines. She wore a chocolate brown tank with a cutout on the straps and paired it with a teeny-tiny miniskirt. It featured an ombré cocoa tiger print and was carpeted with a texture that appears to be fuzzy.

Since it is cold, Reese gave her ’fit a sensible add-on and threw on a fur coat with various mousy shades.

It’s In The Details

If Reese’s base ensemble channeled the seasonal beverage’s spices (e.g. cinnamon and nutmeg), it was her choice of arm candy that served the main ingredient. Behold, her Chanel flap bag in a vibrant pumpkin hue.

The WNBA star completed the look with knee-high heeled sandals in an umber hue, which featured a furry panel atop the lace-up detail. For a final brown touch, she added statement shield sunglasses.

While her entire ensemble was maximalist, it was her most low-key choice that had the greatest significance. On her neck was a simple nameplate necklace, a jewelry item beloved by the likes of Carrie Bradshaw and Emily Ratajkowski. Instead of rocking her own name, Reese’s trinket bore “WCJ,” aka her man’s initials.

PSL-core, it’s your time to shine.