While Taylor Swift’s unofficial song for boyfriend Travis Kelce may be “so high school,” her outfit to support him at last night’s Chiefs game was, well, not — in the best, spiciest way possible.

She may not be a pro athlete, but the “Karma” songstress keeps turning her football game entrances into style moments (think of it as her own tunnel walk). Thus far, her chic romps have consisted of saucy bodysuits, plaid bustier sets, and itty-bitty shorts. Her latest, however, takes the cake in terms of most NSFW or, in her case, most NSFHS (read: not safe for high school).

Taylor’s Lingerie-Forward Look

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game in a co-ord set, her go-to styling hack to looking put together. She slung a red checkered blazer over her shoulders with a matching frayed hem mini.

Both pieces were designed by Versace and retail for $3,350 and $1,695, respectively, and were accented with buttons that boast the iconic Medusa logo (but more on that later). While the tweed set could make any quiet luxury aficionado’s heart flutter, it was her “top” that set this fashion girl’s heart on fire.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In lieu of an actual top, the “Midnight Rain” singer wore lingerie. Straight out of Victoria’s Secret’s intimates catalog, the silky corset featured a hook opening down the front and a stringy lace-up back. It’s also currently on sale for $35 and comes in a matching stringy thong set.

Her Jewelry Costs How Much?!

While her corset may be extremely accessible, the rest of her look came with eye-watering price tags, especially her jewelry. She wore ruby rings from Retrouvai and Effy, worth $32,970 and $3,060 each.

The priciest part of her ’fit? Her watch: a Louis Vuitton Tambour worth a cool $54,000.

Her Other Accessories Fueled Fan Theories

Swift furnished her look with more pieces from Versace, including a Medusa ’95 Small Tote ($2,190) and matching Medusa ’95 knee-high boots ($1,990).

If you’ll recall from Greek mythology classes, Medusa was synonymous with snakes. Her head, after all, was a crown full of them. Of course, eagle-eyed Swifties constantly on the lookout for style Easter eggs took this as another nod to mean that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release is imminent.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Regardless, this look is “gorgeous.”