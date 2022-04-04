Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa gave Grammy viewers the most memorable fashion moment of the evening when the “Sweetest Pie” singers appeared on stage together wearing the same Versace outfit. The skit was an intentional nod to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s matching, brown gowns at the 1998 awards, this time with a bit of restyling, courtesy of Donatella Versace herself.

The black and gold gown was just one of three looks worn by Megan that evening, however. After walking the red carpet in a leopard print, one-shoulder Roberto Cavalli dress with an eye-popping thigh-slit, she quick-changed into yet another ensemble: a revealing asymmetrical, two-piece set.

Her look consisted of a one-shoulder bra top and a floor-length column skirt, punctuated with a massive hip cut-out that accentuated Megan’s “little waist.” The rapper looked like walking art, as she posed for photos solo and with fellow Grammy attendees BTS (AKA my dream music collab).

“Me and the boys,” she captioned a photo of them on Twitter. Over on Instagram, Megan shared a series of photos of the all-black look, simply captioned with three spider emojis. “How you this damn pretty?!?! HOW?!” one fan mused in the comments. My thoughts exactly.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images