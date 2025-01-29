Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Look Was Basically Just Body Jewelry

Forget red carpets and award shows — everyone know the best place for celebs to flaunt their most stunning looks is Paris Couture Week. This year, stars like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Ortega, and more brought their A-game while sitting front row at some of the most coveted runway shows of the season. But there’s one A-lister whose looks put them all to shame, and that’s Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan’s “Body Jewelry” Dress

Megan has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin. From on-stage lingerie to plunging necklines, the Houston Hottie’s ‘fits often leave little to the imagination, and her most recent look is no exception.

While attending the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show on Jan. 29, the “Savage” rapper donned a see-through chainlink dress. The garment featured a halter neckline, and attached to the collar were a series of chains that cascaded down Megan’s chest, arms, and ankles like a waterfall.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress mimicked an off-the-shoulder design with a chain adorned with dangling coins on her left shoulder, and featured star-shaped pendants and circular stud embellishments throughout.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Wore A Corset, Too

Rather than wearing a lining underneath the couture piece, the 29-year-old opted for a chocolate brown corseted one-piece instead. As if the dress alone weren’t revealing enough, the lingerie number featured visible boning between the sheer cutouts on the torso.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The cheeky thong cut of the one-piece left the “Mamushi” songstress’ rump almost completely exposed from behind, though Megan didn’t seem to mind.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Her Headpiece Was A Work Of Art

Though the dress was impressive on its own, it was the matching headpiece that really stole the show. Covered in studs, the silver accessory boasted a snake-like silhouette (an unsurprising choice for the “Cobra” rapper) that sat on her cheekbones and carried behind the ears before making its way down her forehead in a V-shape.

Draped across her cheeks were a series of layered chains that met at the tip of the headpiece.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s a star, star, star.