Megan Thee Stallion is quickly becoming known for two particular style trends: cleavage cutouts and exposed underboob. You may remember seeing her wear the former during her appearances on The Tonight Show and the red carpet for her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words; and the latter while celebrating the first iteration of her self-titled album in June and in several Instagram posts. But arguably her best kind of revealing ‘fit is when she combines the two — and that’s exactly what she did in her “Roc Steady” music video.

Ahead of the MV’s release on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the 29-year-old rapper teased the footage with a 10-second clip and cutesy GIF showcasing a look that was basically Bring It On (Spicy Cotton Candy Version).

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Uniform

For “Roc Steady,” the Grammy winner wore a cutesy cheerleader ‘fit that was pale pink and baby blue, the exact hues of the two most popular cotton candy colors. The spicy factor was in the amount of skin she exposed at what was dubbed “Hottie Homecoming.” With the help of two strategically placed cutouts, she bared her décolletage and just a hint of underboob.

The top, which had “Stallions” emblazoned across it, was also majorly cropped — more than any of her background dancers’ — so her navel, complete with a diamond piercing, was fully exposed as well. As for her bottoms, she rocked the teeniest skirt ever.

Hot Girl Productions

The accompanying GIF put a spotlight on her hair, which was worn in two high pigtails and accessorized with teddy bears, toy unicorns, and keychains. The Y2K-era touch? The animated, blinged-out butterflies, hearts, diamonds, and kiss stickers.

Hot Girl Productions

Her Previous Spicy Music Video Style

This video came just over a month after the release of Megan’s “Bigger in Texas” drop. In that footage, the Houston native wore looks that were equally skin-baring, including one that exposed her cleavage, navel, and toned legs. Instead of a cheerleader’s skirt, though, she wore a denim bikini top, matching booty shorts, and knee-high boots in the same fabric.

Hot Girl Productions

These new looks are jsust further proof of what every hottie knows: Megan eats. Every. Single. Time.