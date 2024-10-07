Megan Thee Stallion is a fashion chameleon. One day she’s cosplaying as her favorite anime character, the next she’s wearing lingerie and little else. She’s done corpcore, cowboycore, and just about every other “-core” you can think of. But even with so many fashion personas under her belt, the style she seems to return to the most is the Y2K aesthetic.

In fact, the “Savage” songstress just channeled her love of the early aughts once again with a revealing ensemble complete with a built-in whale tail and a plunging top that bares it all.

Megan’s Revealing Top

After kicking off October with a festive photoshoot, Megan The Stallion is leaning into the spirit of spooky season even further with a chic all-black look.

While posing for a series of snaps on Oct. 6, the Houston rapper donned a black button-down blouse with only one button clasped across the chest. With so little coverage to work with, the top revealed a presumably temporary tattoo of a butterfly just below her clavicle — a very Y2K-esque addition to the ‘fit — and left her torso completely exposed.

She Rocked A Whale Tail

Her aughts-inspired choices don’t end there, though. For bottoms, the 29-year-old sported a pair of black skin-tight trousers that boasted a seriously low-rise cut, and featured their very own built-in whale tail.

Unlike a typical whale tail, the stringy accent wasn’t just visible from the back. Instead, the straps were affixed to the front of the garment via a silver “M” embellishment below the belly button, wrapping all the way around the Megan’s stomach to create a 360-degree whale tail effect.

To complete the look, Megan opted for two of the most essential accessories of the 2000s: a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a belly button ring. As for glam, the rapper rocked a dramatic silver-grey eyeshadow, a shiny pink gloss outlined with a brown lip liner, and debuted a new chic pixie cut with a side bang.

“🦋🖤,” she captioned the Instagram post.

More Whale Tail Moments

This isn’t the first time Megan has spiced up an outfit with a whale tail. In August, she released a music video for her viral hit “Mamushi,” in which she can be seen proudly flaunting a fiery red high-cut thong underneath a low-rise bodycon mini skirt.

If anyone can pull off the controversial accessory, it’s the Y2K aesthetic’s most ardent supporter, Megan Thee Stallion.