Megan Thee Stallion has shown her love for yet another anime character, paying homage to ‘90s classic Sailor Moon. The “Pressurelicious” singer is currently on tour, following the release of her latest album Traumazine and for the Tokyo performance, she donned a full costume.

Megan gave the iconic ensemble the hot girl treatment, donning a strapless, corseted bodysuit and assless skirt. She switched up the boots as well, going for a white pair as opposed to the Sailor Moon’s red go-go style. The rapper topped the look off with space buns, while her dancers wore the school uniform from the series in red neckties and white button ups.

In an interview with GQ in 2020, the rapper opened up about her love of anime, saying: “I love My Hero Academia. I love Attack on Titan. I love Bleach. Of course, I love Naruto. I’m watching Black Butler right now. I’m watching Black Clover too. I like Soul Eater, that one was fire. I just watch a lot of anime.”

Beyond this look, the references just keep coming. Her song “Girls in the Hood” put fans onto her nerd tendencies with the lyric “lookin' for a Sasuke,” referencing popular anime series Naruto. Megan also dressed up as Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia for her 2019 PAPER cover, and for her performance in Osaka, Japan she donned a light-up manicure with even more anime nods.

Check out the look below and pre-order your Sailor Moon Halloween costume ASAP.