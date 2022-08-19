Megan Thee Stallion is the queen of dropping viral bops and doing hot girl sh*t — and especially for the beauty loving gworls, she is simply known for her near-weekly epic acrylic nail art posts on the ‘gram (which is clearly a major way that the outspoken artist expresses her most creative self).

With past looks like her bloody spooky season nail art, her airbrushed butterfly nails that were very much on-trend Barbiecore, and her glittering gold-tipped lipstick-shaped nails at this year’s Met Gala — it seems she’s pretty much done it all when it comes to her ultra-long tips ... But alas, she just debuted what are perhaps her most unique and statement-making nails yet while on her first ever trip to Tokyo, Japan.

Created by Coca Michelle, the endlessly creative nail artist who consistently works with Meg, along with other A-list celebs like Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Lori Harvey, and more, the iconic duo opted for a look that perfectly complemented the city of Tokyo’s electric nightlife. And though her long nails were crystal clear and super minimal in color, Michelle secured tiny LED lights on the underside of each nail, for a flashy, colorful effect that looks akin to buildings lit up neon lights.

Meg gives kudos to Michelle on her most recent Instagram post, with her cheeky caption saying: “First of all I’m in Japan living my best life 😂 second I gotta show y’all a close up of my light up nails because ….. my nail tech can do anything I ask 💙😂.”

After this iconic set, there’s no telling what unique nail art Megan might try next — though on the heels of releasing her newest body of work, Traumazine, there’s sure to be a lot more where that came from as she promotes and (eventually) tours her latest album.