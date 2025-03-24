It’s not Hot Girl Summer yet, but Megan Thee Stallion is ready for it. Year-round, the rapper has worn spicy swimsuits and made high-fashion bikinis a staple of her wardrobe, especially when promoting her business.

On March 24, Megan unveiled behind-the-scenes footage from the latest ad campaign for her brand Chicas Divertidas Tequila, promoting its in-store rollout on Instagram. Just like her previous Chicas ad, she spiced it up with an eye-popping swimsuit that perfectly matched the colorful bottle.

Megan’s Teeny Bikini

In the new campaign video, Megan showed off her dazzling tequila bottle, which had a purple-to-red ombré pattern, in a complementary swimsuit. She wore a vibrant purple tube top — showing off major underboob — with asymmetrical hot pink straps that wrapped around her back and overlapped with her bikini bottoms.

She paired her top with matching purple bottoms and the same pink straps, creating a high-cut bikini fit, a trend also beloved by Kendall Jenner.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

She completed her look with strappy pink sandals, adorned with jeweled floral pendants, and an assortment of oversized metallic bangles around her wrists.

Megan’s Chicas Divertidas Look

Naturally, Megan also served up spicy looks for her previous Chicas Divertidas campaign, putting on circus-inspired lingerie. She wore a cropped red vest with pointed rhinestone lapels and a plunging neckline that teased her white strapless bra underneath.

She paired her vest top with matching underwear, featuring a high-waisted garter belt lined with red crystals and two leather strips that went down her legs, leading to two more garters around her thighs.

Chicas Divertidas

She completed her look with a studded top hat fit for a ringleader, and a bow-tie collar that perfectly matched her hot pink bob haircut, featuring a gold pendant with interlinked heart and cross shapes.

Hot Girl Summer has now given us the Hot Girl Circus.