Even on holiday, the Kendall Jenner never takes time off from looking chic — it’s her sartorial superpower. Cue: her recent Barbados trip with BFF Hailey Bieber, Justin, and her maybe-ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny.

The supermodel has been spending the first few days of 2024 serving one idyllic beachside look after another. One day, she donned a nip-baring ethereal white dress, and the next, she switched it up with an itty bitty bikini. We’re here to talk about the latter.

Kendall’s Red-Hot Micro Bikini

The 818 Tequila founder is a longtime fan of the barely-there suit, always keeping a micro ’kini (or two) on hand for her idyllic getaways. This is evidenced fully by her string of 2023 beachside outings.

Her love of the slinky swimwear hasn’t decreased one bit in the new year. On Thursday, Jenner returned to her style of choice while in the Caribbean. The Kardashians star chose a red knit set with wavy white details that evoked a quasi-ruffled effect.

A Moment For The Back

The halter bikini came equipped with narrow bra cups — a risqué choice. It was the bottom half of the set, however, that utterly sizzled. Jenner loves a high-cut bikini, so she pulled the stringy panties high up to her waist. The styling trick further emphasized the bottom’s booty-baring thong cut.

Her knit-kini set was designed by Amsterdam-based label Deparel, which could easily be considered one of Jenner’s go-to swim brands. Last summer, she wore a nearly identical knitted style in shades of green (more on that later).

She Loves A Thong Bikini

Jenner has worn quite an array of thong sets in the past. Last May, for example, Jenner rocked an extremely similar ruffled set, also from Deparel.

Just a month prior, Jenner lounged in another cheeky set — this suit, however, was covered in dainty florals. The style is from Heavy Manners, a go-to label of little sis Kylie and BFF Hailey Bieber. She even managed to promote her tequila brand with its styling — peep her “818” baseball cap.

Looks like thong bikinis are still going strong in 2024.