Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sheer LBD Is Perfectly Witchy

Sometimes Sarah Jessica Parker needs a break from being Carrie Bradshaw. The actor’s iconic Sex and the City character is known for her carefree colorful garb, statement accessories, and of course, her seemingly endless collection of heels and handbags. But when she’s not on the And Just Like That... set, Parker is often more demure and mindful with her fashions.

On Oct. 21, Parker attended The Golden Heart Awards benefiting God's Love We Deliver, where she was honored with the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy. Given the seriousness of the occasion, she went for a more elevated look that had just the right amount of Carrie-inspired flair, and happened to be perfectly witchy.

Sarah’s Sheer LBD

For the event, Parker wore a lacy little black dress (LBD) with a plunging neckline and flowing skirt cinched in with a studded black-and-silver polka-dot belt. The LBD featured an intricate lace pattern atop a slightly sheer nude fabric and see-through floral sleeves.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized her look with a silver handbag covered in rhinestones and classic black peep-toe heels. She didn’t skimp on the jewelry front either, donning diamond leaf-shaped earrings, a silver band around her wrist, and an assortment of rings on both hands.

The AJLT Cast’s Looks

Parker’s co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis joined her for the occasion, proving that they’re just as supportive off-screen as their AJLT characters are. For their part, Davis kept things simple in a navy blue dress, while Nixon dressed for both work and an after-party, wearing an oversized gray blazer over a silver cheetah-print gown.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Carrie’s On-Set Look

Before her night out, Parker had to work on the AJLT set with Nixon, where she wore a classic Carrie ensemble. The star was spotted filming outside Carrie’s Gramercy Park townhouse in a hot pink satin dress featuring asymmetical buttons and a ruched skirt with a knot at the side.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In true Carrie fashion, she paired her statement dress with white lace-up sneaker heels, elevating the typical New York kicks. Fans wouldn’t expect anything less.