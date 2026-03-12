Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in Hot Girl Spring, no matter what the weather may be outside.

On March 12, the rapper debuted her latest campaign for True Religion, serving as the face of the denim brand’s spring 2026 campaign, entitled “Make It True.” True to her style, she modeled several new looks that were equally casual yet fierce, finding new ways to add her signature Hot Girl spice.

Megan’s Leopard Set

In the campaign video posted to Instagram, Megan co-signed one of 2026’s biggest animal-print trends, and found ways to make it look even more ferocious. She donned a leopard-print vest featuring a halter-neck collar, a corset-like buttoned bustier, and pointed lapels with perfectly camouflaged mini pockets.

In true Hot Girl fashion, the cropped hem allowed Megan to show off her belly button piercing. And for another spicy twist, she paired her top with matching low-rise shorts, which were pulled up slightly to make them look even shorter.

She completed her look with just one statement accessory: a silver chainlink choker, which she kept on for nearly every campaign ’fit.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan’s Crop Top

In a separate campaign image, Megan went for a much simpler but still spicy top, donning a black fitted T-shirt with an uber-cropped hem and an elaborate True Religion logo.

This time, she modeled high-waisted jeans in a light blue wash, adorned with silver chain links, a matching loose belt, and an intricate rhinestone-embellished decal on one leg. She completed her look with black open-toe sandals, which didn't distract from her shiny denim.

True Religion

Megan’s Game-Ready ’Fit

If sports are a part of your spring plans, Megan has you covered. In another image, she donned an athletic-style tank top made of silky black mesh, featuring a plunging V-neck with a numbered patch and the brand’s logo across her chest. Naturally, the hem was also cropped.

This time, she paired her crop top with high-waisted denim shorts and affixed a matching flag to her belt loop, letting it casually hang at her hip.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

She completed the look with her trusty choker and a matching gem bracelet, proving that chain links can go with anything.